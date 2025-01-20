Future Watch Update - 20.01.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 34 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen are right in the thick of the Central Division battle in the WHL, sitting one point back of the first-place Tigers with 55 points.

He had an assist Saturday in Medicine Hat, in a game Calgary dropped 3-2 in a shootout, then added another helper Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, in a 4-1 triumph over the Regina Pats.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
8 goals, 18 assists, 26 points in 42 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips hold a 12-point lead atop the WHL overall standings, thanks in part to wins over Brandon and Prince George this past weekend.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
11 goals, 14 assists, 25 points in 38 games

Laing is starting to settle into his new digs in Saskatoon, posting points in each of the Blades' three games this past week to match his season total from a season ago with 11 goals and 25 points.

He scored his first goal in Saskatoon silks Sunday in a 3-2 setback to Swift Current.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
7 goals, 26 assists, 33 points in 34 games

Lipinski put up a pair of helpers in Friday's 6-3 win over Tri-City, then helped the Giants cap off a successful weekend Sunday with a 3-1 win over Brandon.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
25 goals, 32 assists, 57 points in 41 games

Battaglia has nine points in his last three games, thanks to a four-point effort Sunday in a 6-2 win over Erie.

He scored twice (including the game-winner), added two assists, and was named the game's first star.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
12 goals, 46 assists, 58 points in 43 games

Mews and the Wolves endured a difficult road week, dropping contests at Windsor, Sarnia and London.

He factored in with three assists across the trio of games.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
24 goals, 33 assists, 57 points in 41 games

Misa was a man on a mission Saturday, recording the fourth hat-trick of his OHL career and adding an assist for good measure, as the Steelheads knocked off Kitchener 4-1.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
16 goals, 35 assists, 51 points in 36 games

Parekh put in a history-making effort in his lone action of the weekend, totalling five points - including a hat-trick - in Saginaw's 6-2 win over Guelph.

He became the Saginaw Spirit's all-time leader in points by a defenceman Saturday, and holds career totals of 70 goals and 184 points across his 152 regular season OHL games.

Saturday's win marked the third hat-trick of Parekh's OHL career, and his second career five-point outing.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
24 goals, 27 assists, 51 points in 40 games

Gridin picked up assists in a pair of Cataractes wins over the weekend - Friday at Rimouski and Sunday on home ice against Gatineau.

Shawinigan sits two points back of second place in the QMJHL's Western Conference.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
10 goals, 29 assists, 39 points in 49 games

Morin and the Wildcats earned four of a possible six points last week, scoring home wins against Charlottetown and Quebec.

He collected an assist Thursday as Moncton knocked off the Islanders 5-2.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
8 goals, 15 assists, 23 points in 24 games

Hoskin put up three points - a goal and two helpers - Saturday, helping Niagara salvage a weekend split with Mercyhurst.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 20 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
7-5-2 record, 2.25 GAA, .922 save percentage, 3 SO

Sergeev had another standout weekend, helping Penn State sweep Canisius on home ice.

He stopped all 18 shots he faced Friday, helping the Nittany Lions kick off the weekend with a 4-0 shutout (his third clean sheet of the season).

Saturday, Sergeev made 28 saves as Penn State closed out the two-game set with a 3-2 triumph.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points in 23 games

Suniev had a goal Friday night, as UMass split a two-game weekend series with Merrimack.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
1 goal, 7 assists, 8 points in 20 games

Boltmann and the Huskies swept their weekend set at Vermont with 2-1 and 3-2 victories.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
3-6-0, 3.13 GAA, .912 save percentage (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
7-6-0, 2.32 GAA, .934 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

