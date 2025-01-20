Future Watch Update - 20.01.25

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

3 goals, 8 assists, 11 points in 34 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen are right in the thick of the Central Division battle in the WHL, sitting one point back of the first-place Tigers with 55 points.

He had an assist Saturday in Medicine Hat, in a game Calgary dropped 3-2 in a shootout, then added another helper Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, in a 4-1 triumph over the Regina Pats.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

8 goals, 18 assists, 26 points in 42 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips hold a 12-point lead atop the WHL overall standings, thanks in part to wins over Brandon and Prince George this past weekend.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades

11 goals, 14 assists, 25 points in 38 games

Laing is starting to settle into his new digs in Saskatoon, posting points in each of the Blades' three games this past week to match his season total from a season ago with 11 goals and 25 points.

He scored his first goal in Saskatoon silks Sunday in a 3-2 setback to Swift Current.