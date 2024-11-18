Future Watch Update - 18.11.24

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

7 goals, 13 assists, 20 points in 17 games

Basha was sidelined this past week, missing out on Medicine Hat's two wins at Edmonton and versus Victoria.

The Tigers begin the week tied with the Calgary Hitmen for second in the Central Division, one point back of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 21 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen finished their U.S. Division road trip with a 4-1-1 record.

The defenceman earned an assist on Calgary's overtime winner Saturday, as the Hitmen clipped the Wenatchee Wild 4-3.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

4 goals, 4 assists, 8 points in 19 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips won their only fixture this past week, a 5-2 road win at Seattle Saturday night.

The Calgarian factored into the offence, scoring his fourth goal of the season in the win.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars

7 goals, 5 assists, 12 points in 20 games

Laing lit the lamp Saturday night, though his Cougars were forced to settle for a split in a two-game home set against Kelowna.