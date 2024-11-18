Future Watch Update - 18.11.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
7 goals, 13 assists, 20 points in 17 games

Basha was sidelined this past week, missing out on Medicine Hat's two wins at Edmonton and versus Victoria.

The Tigers begin the week tied with the Calgary Hitmen for second in the Central Division, one point back of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 21 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen finished their U.S. Division road trip with a 4-1-1 record.

The defenceman earned an assist on Calgary's overtime winner Saturday, as the Hitmen clipped the Wenatchee Wild 4-3.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
4 goals, 4 assists, 8 points in 19 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips won their only fixture this past week, a 5-2 road win at Seattle Saturday night.

The Calgarian factored into the offence, scoring his fourth goal of the season in the win.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
7 goals, 5 assists, 12 points in 20 games

Laing lit the lamp Saturday night, though his Cougars were forced to settle for a split in a two-game home set against Kelowna.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Lipinski had two assists Saturday in a 6-5 overtime setback against the Portland Winterhawks.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
14 goals, 17 assists, 31 points in 11 games

Battaglia's Frontenacs start the new week sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference, sporting a 12-6-4 record.

He had two assists Friday in a 7-1 win over Owen Sound, then added another helper Saturday at Oshawa.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s
5 goals, 18 assists, 23 points in 19 games

Mews continues to roll, earning five points over the weekend to up his total to 23.

He scored once Friday in a 3-2 loss versus Oshawa, but saved his best for last Sunday in a 4-3 triumph over Owen Sound, scoring twice and adding two assists.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
10 goals, 13 assists, 23 points in 19 games

Misa scored the game-winner, adding an assist as part of a third-star performance Friday versus Barrie, as the Steelheads nipped the Colts 5-2.

He recorded his fourth straight multi-point game Saturday, factoring in with a goal and an assist at Brantford.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
6 goals, 17 assists, 23 points in 18 games

Parekh had eight points over his three outings with the Spirit this past week, helping Saginaw collect four of six points.

Wednesday at Flint, he had three assists in a 7-5 win, adding a goal and a helper Friday against Erie.

He concluded his week with three points (1G, 2A) Saturday in a 9-3 win over Sarnia.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
9 goals, 13 assists, 22 points in 19 games

Gridin was the hero for Shawinigan Sunday, helping the Cataractes close out their week with a 3-2 win over Cape Breton.

The 2024 first-rounder scored two goals, also chipping in with an assist, and for his efforts, he was named the game's first star.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 15 assists, 20 points in 19 games

Morin put up his fifth goal of the season Saturday, and his goal stood up as the decider in a 5-1 win over Charlottetown.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
4 goals, 8 assists, 12 points in 13 games

Hoskin was held off the scoresheet this past weekend, but his Niagara squad earned a win and a tie against Holy Cross.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 9 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-4-0 record, 2.34 GAA, .906 save percentage, 1 SO

Sergeev was tagged with the loss Friday in a 5-4 OT setback against Wisconsin.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
8 goals, 6 assists, 14 points in 12 games

Suniev enjoyed a four-point weekend, as UMass split a two-game set with Providence.

He had a helper on the Minutemen's lone goal Thursday, in a 2-1 defeat, then scored the winner as part of a three-point night Saturday, as Massachusetts scored a 5-1 win.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 7 games

Boltmann returned to the Huskies' lineup this past weekend, collecting an assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss versus Providence.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Tambov (NMHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.30 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
3-4-0, 2.93 GAA, .918 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

