Future Watch Update - 16.12.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 18 assists, 27 points in 22 games

Basha made up for lost time this past week. After missing close to a month with an injury, he collected seven points over a busy stretch that saw the Tigers go 3-1-0.

He started with a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 6-4 win over Saskatoon, then earned first star honours Friday night with a goal and two helpers in a 5-1 victory at Moose Jaw.

Basha's third multi-point effort of the week came in the form of a two-assist, second star night Saturday as Medicine Hat slipped past Lethbridge 3-2 on home ice.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 28 games

Hurtig, who is set to represent Sweden at the upcoming World Juniors in Ottawa, scored once and added an assist Friday night for the Hitmen in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Kamloops Blazers.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
7 goals, 14 assists, 21 points in 32 games

Jamieson's Silvertips went 1-2-0 over the week, but the Calgarian defender still managed to accrue four points, including his seventh goal of the campaign Friday against Wenatchee.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points in 29 games

Laing and the Cougars picked up a pair of wins through their tour of the U.S. last week.

He earned an assist Wednesday in Prince George's 4-3 shootout win at Tri-City, adding another Saturday night as the Cougars nipped the Spokane Chiefs 3-1.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
3 goals, 12 assists, 15 points in 22 games

Lipinski and the Giants closed out their week on a winning note Sunday, defeating the Tri-City Americans Sunday by a 5-1 scoreline.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
19 goals, 22 assists, 41 points in 32 games

Battaglia picked up points in all three of Kingston's games last weekend, scoring Friday at Kitchener and Sunday at Brantford.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67's
8 goals, 33 assists, 41 points in 30 games

Mews enters the new week sitting third among OHL defencemen in scoring after another sensational weekend.

He had assists on six of the 67's goals Friday and Saturday, scoring the seventh himself, helping Ottawa to wins over Peterborough and Barrie.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
19 goals, 26 assists, 45 points in 30 games

Misa upped his point streak to 15 games - with 12 multi-point efforts over that stretch - moving into the top 10 in OHL scoring in the process.

He put up a goal and two assists Wednesday against Brantford, then posted two helpers Friday at Sudbury before counting a highlight-reel goal (and an assist) Sunday at Oshawa.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
15 goals, 20 assists, 35 points in 29 games

Gridin has points in each of his December outings, helping the Cataractes earn a road split this past weekend at Rouyn-Noranda and Val d'Or.

He assisted on the game-winner Friday, all part of a two-point night in Shawinigan's 4-3 victory over the Huskies.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
7 goals, 22 assists, 29 points in 29 games

Morin earned his place in Wildcats history Saturday in a 7-2 win over Cape Breton.

With his goal and assist, he became Moncton's all-time leader in scoring among defencemen, totalling 183 points over the course of his QMJHL career with the Wildcats.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 18 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 17 games

Littler and the Fighting Hawks swept St. Cloud State with 2-0 and 4-3 wins over the weekend.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-4-0 record, 2.34 GAA, .906 save percentage, 1 SO

Sergeev did not play as Penn State defeated Army 4-1 at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena Thursday.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
10 goals, 9 assists, 19 points in 17 games

Suniev put up his 10th goal of the season Wednesday, but his Minutemen dropped a 4-2 decision to Boston University.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 7 assists, 7 points in 13 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
1-1-0, 2.51 GAA, .938 save percentage (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
7-4-0, 2.37 GAA, .928 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

