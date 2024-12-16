Future Watch Update - 16.12.24

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

9 goals, 18 assists, 27 points in 22 games

Basha made up for lost time this past week. After missing close to a month with an injury, he collected seven points over a busy stretch that saw the Tigers go 3-1-0.

He started with a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 6-4 win over Saskatoon, then earned first star honours Friday night with a goal and two helpers in a 5-1 victory at Moose Jaw.

Basha's third multi-point effort of the week came in the form of a two-assist, second star night Saturday as Medicine Hat slipped past Lethbridge 3-2 on home ice.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 28 games

Hurtig, who is set to represent Sweden at the upcoming World Juniors in Ottawa, scored once and added an assist Friday night for the Hitmen in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Kamloops Blazers.