Future Watch Update - 13.11.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
7 goals, 13 assists, 20 points in 17 games

Basha scored a short-handed goal in Wednesday's barnburner in Lethbridge, though the Hurricanes slipped past the Tigers 7-6.

He did not play in Medicine Hat's 8-4 win over Moose Jaw Saturday.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
0 goals, 5 assists, 5 points in 18 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen are south of the border on their U.S. Division swing.

Monday night in Kennewick, Wash., he recorded his first career WHL multi-point game, posting a pair of assists in Calgary's 6-5 overtime loss at Tri-City.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 18 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips continue to roll, improving to 15-3-1 on the season.

Their most recent effort came in the form of a 6-1 home-ice win over Red Deer Monday.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
6 goals, 5 assists, 11 points in 18 games

Laing scored his sixth goal of the season Sunday, as the Cougars dispatched the Vancouver Giants 5-4 in overtime.

The Cougars are 5-0-2 over their last seven games.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points in 8 games

Lipinski had a helper Sunday in the Giants' 5-4 OT loss at Prince George.

The night before, he went 14-21 in the face-off dot versus the top-ranked Cougars.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
14 goals, 14 assists, 18 points in 19 games

Another big week for Battaglia, who registered goals in three straight contests.

He started his week with a goal, and second star honours Wednesday in a 4-2 setback versus Ottawa, then notched a powerplay marker Friday against Oshawa, earning third star honours in the process.

Battaglia, who sits tied for fifth among OHL leaders in both goals and points, closed out with week with a goal and an assist Saturday in an 8-2 win over Brampton.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s
2 goals, 16 assists, 18 points in 16 games

Mews had four assists and was named the game's first star Friday night, as he helped the 67's post a 5-1 win over Brampton.

He's caught fire of late, too, posting 10 points (2G, 8A) over his last five games.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
8 goals, 11 assists, 19 points in 17 games

Misa had a four-point weekend for the Steelheads, though Brampton dropped three consecutive games.

He picked up two assists Saturday at Kingston, then scored once, added a helper and earned third star honours Sunday versus Brantford.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points in 15 games

Parekh did not play Saturday in Saginaw's 7-2 win over Flint.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
7 goals, 10 assists, 17 points in 16 games

Gridin had assists in back-to-back games to close out the weekend, helping the Cataractes to a pair of road wins.

He setup a goal Friday night in a 3-1 victory at Gatineau, then added another Sunday as Shawinigan knocked off Sherbrooke 4-3 in a shootout.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
4 goals, 15 assists, 19 points in 17 games

Morin had a helper Friday night as Moncton knocked off Acadie-Bathurst 5-1 on the road.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
4 goals, 8 assists, 12 points in 11 games

Hoskin collected his eighth assist of the season Saturday, helping Niagara to a 2-0 shutout win at Army.

He sits second among Purple Eagles scoring leaders, as Niagara prepares to return home to host Holy Cross this coming weekend.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 7 games

Littler had the best weekend of his young collegiate career in North Dakota's two-game sweep at Minnesota-Duluth.

Friday, he scored his first career NCAA goal as the Fighting Hawks won the opener 7-3.

He opened the scoring the following night, helping North Dakota earn a 4-1 victory.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-3-0 record, 1.71 GAA, .929 save percentage, 1 SO

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
6 goals, 4 assists, 10 points in 10 games

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 5 games

Boltmann returned to the Huskies' lineup this past weekend, collecting an assist in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss versus Providence.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Tambov (NMHL)
4-0-1, 2.17 GAA, .916 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.30 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
2-4-0, 3.30 GAA, .909 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

