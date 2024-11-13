Future Watch Update - 13.11.24

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

7 goals, 13 assists, 20 points in 17 games

Basha scored a short-handed goal in Wednesday's barnburner in Lethbridge, though the Hurricanes slipped past the Tigers 7-6.

He did not play in Medicine Hat's 8-4 win over Moose Jaw Saturday.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

0 goals, 5 assists, 5 points in 18 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen are south of the border on their U.S. Division swing.

Monday night in Kennewick, Wash., he recorded his first career WHL multi-point game, posting a pair of assists in Calgary's 6-5 overtime loss at Tri-City.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 18 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips continue to roll, improving to 15-3-1 on the season.

Their most recent effort came in the form of a 6-1 home-ice win over Red Deer Monday.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars

6 goals, 5 assists, 11 points in 18 games

Laing scored his sixth goal of the season Sunday, as the Cougars dispatched the Vancouver Giants 5-4 in overtime.

The Cougars are 5-0-2 over their last seven games.