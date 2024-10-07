Future Watch Update - 07.10.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

241007_FW
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Welcome back to another season of Flames Future Watch, where we'll keep you up to date on how Flames prospects are progressing at the junior and college level both here in North America, and overseas.

This week's highlights include Jacob Battaglia's hot start with the Kingston Frontenacs, a season-opening hat-trick for Aydar Suniev, and an entry-level deal for Andrew Basha.

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 4 games

Basha put pen to paper on an entry-level contract with the Flames Sept. 29, and has been producing offence since making his return to the Medicine Hat lineup just over a week ago.

This past weekend, Basha had one assist in Saturday's contest against Moose Jaw.

His Tigers are on home ice three times this coming week, beginning Wednesday against Red Deer.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 5 games

Hurtig earned his first point in the WHL Sunday in Calgary's 4-3 win over Vancouver at the Scotiabank Saddledome, finishing with a +4 rating in the contest.

The Hitmen are back on home ice Sept. 14 for a matinee affair against Hunter Laing and the Prince George Cougars. GET YOUR TICKETS

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 4 games

Jamieson helped the Silvertips start their East Division road swing on the front foot, as Everett posted overtime wins Friday in Prince Albert and Saturday in Saskatoon.

The trip continues Tuesday night, when the Silvertips visit the Wheat Kings in Brandon.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points in 5 games

Laing begins the new week on a three-game point streak after scoring in back-to-back contests south of the 49th parallel last weekend.

He tallied once in Friday's 5-2 win at Seattle, then scored again Saturday in Portland.

The Cougars and Winterhawks - who met in last spring's Western Conference final - play a twin bill in Prince George Tuesday and Wednesday.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points in 5 games

Battaglia is on fire to start the OHL season, sitting tied for second among league scoring leaders with points in each of his five appearances for the Frontenacs.

Friday night, he scored once, and added three helpers in a 9-0 win over North Bay.

He then closed out the week with a goal Sunday versus Ottawa.

Battaglia's Kingston club will play twice at home this weekend, Friday against Sudbury and Saturday versus Brantford.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 4 games

Mews picked up three helpers on the weekend, two of which came in a 6-3 win Saturday against North Bay.

He had one more assist Sunday, as Ottawa dispatched Jacob Battaglia's Kingston squad 5-4 in overtime.

Mews and the 67's return home to host Brantford Friday and Sudbury Sunday.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 5 games

Misa's Steelheads - who started the week ranked #1 in the CHL - collected four of a possible six points last week, defeating Barrie and London before falling to Niagara Sunday.

Brampton's next action comes Friday on home ice versus the Windsor Spitfires.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 3 games

Parekh had three assists Frriday night, scoring the shootout decider as well as Saginaw slipped past Sarnia 5-4.

He added another helper Saturday, as the Spirit returned home to take out the Erie Otters 7-3.

Saginaw's next action is set for this coming Saturday versus Kitchener.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 4 games

Gridin collected his second goal of the season on a nifty individual effort Sunday, helping his Cataractes score a 4-2 win over Victoriaville.

Shawiginan faces Drummondville next, with a home matchup scheduled for Wednesday night.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 4 games

Morin potted a goal Friday night as #4-ranked Moncton knocked off Acadie-Bathurst 5-1.

He followed that up with an assist Saturday as the Wildcats took care of business against Charlottetown by a 4-1 scoreline.

Moncton has just one contest on tap this week, a home fixture Saturday against Sherbrooke.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 1 game

Hoskin made his NCAA debut Sunday, as Niagara dropped a 3-2 overtime decision at Ohio State.

The Purple Eagles are on the road again this coming weekend, beginning Friday at Clarkson.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 1 game

Littler debuted for North Dakota Saturday in a 4-1 setback to Augustana.

The Fighting Hawks host Providence this coming Saturday night.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
2-0-0 record, 1.47 GAA, .951 save percentage

After transferring from UConn, Sergeev started his Penn State career on the front foot, helping the Nittany Lions to a pair of road wins at Alaska-Fairbanks.

He stopped all 32 shots he faced Sunday in a 5-0 win.

Penn State is next in action Saturday at Quinnipiac.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
**3 goals, 0 assists, 3 points in 2 games

Suniev began his sophomore season with a bang, scoring a hat-trick in UMass' 5-4 win over Bentley.

It was Suniev's first three-goal game at the NCAA level.

The Minutemen split their weekend games, with a matchup against Omaha next on tap Friday.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 1 game

Boltmann transferred to Northeastern following four seasons at Notre Dame, making his Huskies debut Sunday in a 4-2 win against Quinnipiac.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Tambov (NMHL)
1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .889 save percentage (NMHL)
0-1-0, 4.18 GAA, .837 save percentage (VHL)

Yegorov made his first pro start Friday with HK Tambov in the VHL, then followed that up by winning his debut with Tambov's junior side Sunday.

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
2-3-0, 3.36 GAA, .905 save percentage

Zarubin earned his second win of the campaign Monday, making 42 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory.

