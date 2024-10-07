Future Watch Update - 07.10.24

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 4 games

Basha put pen to paper on an entry-level contract with the Flames Sept. 29, and has been producing offence since making his return to the Medicine Hat lineup just over a week ago.

This past weekend, Basha had one assist in Saturday's contest against Moose Jaw.

His Tigers are on home ice three times this coming week, beginning Wednesday against Red Deer.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 5 games

Hurtig earned his first point in the WHL Sunday in Calgary's 4-3 win over Vancouver at the Scotiabank Saddledome, finishing with a +4 rating in the contest.

The Hitmen are back on home ice Sept. 14 for a matinee affair against Hunter Laing and the Prince George Cougars. GET YOUR TICKETS

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 4 games

Jamieson helped the Silvertips start their East Division road swing on the front foot, as Everett posted overtime wins Friday in Prince Albert and Saturday in Saskatoon.

The trip continues Tuesday night, when the Silvertips visit the Wheat Kings in Brandon.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars

3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points in 5 games

Laing begins the new week on a three-game point streak after scoring in back-to-back contests south of the 49th parallel last weekend.

He tallied once in Friday's 5-2 win at Seattle, then scored again Saturday in Portland.

The Cougars and Winterhawks - who met in last spring's Western Conference final - play a twin bill in Prince George Tuesday and Wednesday.