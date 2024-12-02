Future Watch Update - 02.12.24

NCAA
Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 17 games
Hoskin had two assists Friday night, but his Niagara squad dropped both ends of a double-header versus Union.
Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 13 games
Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-4-0 record, 2.34 GAA, .906 save percentage, 1 SO
Sergeev did not play in either of Penn State's two wins over Colgate Tuesday and Wednesday, as he remains sidelined with an injury.
Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
9 goals, 8 assists, 17 points in 15 games
Suniev had an assist in UMass' only game of the weekend, a 3-1 win Friday versus Army.
Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 10 games
Boltmann got a helper - his fourth of the season - in Northeastern's 3-1 win over Bentley Sunday.