Future Watch Update - 02.12.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

241202_FW
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
7 goals, 13 assists, 20 points in 17 games

Basha remains sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
1 goal, 4 assists, 5 points in 25 games

Hurtig counted his first career WHL goal and finished +5 Sunday, as the Hitmen blanked Moose Jaw 9-0 in their annual Teddy Bear Toss game at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
6 goals, 7 assists, 13 points in 26 games

Jamieson added three assists to his season totals over the weekend, earning one Friday night in a 7-1 win at Vancouver, and two more Saturday in a 7-1 victory at Kamloops.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
7 goals, 8 assists, 15 points in 24 games

Laing and the Cougars dropped a pair of contests in Alberta over the weekend, in Red Deer and Edmonton.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
1 goal, 11 assists, 12 points in 15 games

Lipinski and the Giants closed out their weekend on a winning note Sunday, knocking off the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points in 27 games

Battaglia put up three points - a goal and two assists - Sunday at Oshawa, though his Frontenacs dropped an 8-5 decision to the Generals.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s
7 goals, 22 assists, 29 points in 24 games

Mews had a season-high 10 shots on goal Friday night in Peterborough, chipping in with an assist as part of a 4-2 67's win.

He notched another helper Sunday against London.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
13 goals, 19 assists, 32 points in 24 games

Misa had five points over the weekend in wins over Sarnia and Saginaw.

He started his week with a goal and an assist Friday in a 3-2 triumph over the Sting, then had three assists Saturday, earning second star honours in a 5-3 win over his younger brother Michael and the Spirit.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
8 goals, 22 assists, 30 points in 22 games

Parekh returned to the Saginaw lineup after a one-game absence Sunday, earning a helper in a 4-1 victory at Sarnia.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
12 goals, 16 assists, 28 points in 24 games

Gridin collected his 12th goal of the season Friday against Charlottetown.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
6 goals, 21 assists, 27 points in 24 games

Morin helped the Wildcats post a 4-3 overtime win Saturday over Gatineau, earning two assists, including one on the game-winning goal.

Sunday, he earned one helper as Moncton knocked off Cape Breton 5-2.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points in 17 games

Hoskin had two assists Friday night, but his Niagara squad dropped both ends of a double-header versus Union.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 13 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-4-0 record, 2.34 GAA, .906 save percentage, 1 SO

Sergeev did not play in either of Penn State's two wins over Colgate Tuesday and Wednesday, as he remains sidelined with an injury.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
9 goals, 8 assists, 17 points in 15 games

Suniev had an assist in UMass' only game of the weekend, a 3-1 win Friday versus Army.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 10 games

Boltmann got a helper - his fourth of the season - in Northeastern's 3-1 win over Bentley Sunday.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Tambov (NMHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.30 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
5-4-0, 2.58 GAA, .927 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

News Feed

Practice Notebook - 02.12.24

Flames Recall Pelletier And Duehr

Say What - 'Have To Stick Together'

Flames Downed By Pens

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Penguins

Game Day Notebook - 30.11.24

Say What - 'We Turn The Page Today'

5 Things - Flames @ Penguins

Say What - 'It's On Each Guy'

Flames Fall In Columbus

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets

5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets

Say What - 'Tight Game Until The End'

Point Taken

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

'Do Something Special'

Say What - 'Big Challenge For Us'

5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings