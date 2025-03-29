'Goes By Quick'

Frost set to play first Battle Of Alberta for Game 300

frost game day story
By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5

EDMONTON - He saw his buddy hit a milestone not long ago and now it's his turn.

Morgan Frost is set to play in his 300th NHL game tonight as the Flames kick off a three-game road swing in Edmonton, becoming the 22nd skater from the 2017 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

And what better way to ring in career game 300 than with the Battle of Alberta.

“It’s exciting, for sure, goes by quick,” Frost said after the club’s morning skate. “It was weird for me, even just to see Beezer (Joel Farabee) have 400 a couple weeks ago, I’ve got some catching up to do, there.

“It’s a fun time, I have some buddies that flew in, they’re going to watch the game. It’s exciting.”

"If we play like that most nights, we’re going to win"

The rivals have squared off twice earlier in the season prior to Frost’s arrival to the Stampede City which means that tonight will be his first taste of what the Battle of Alberta is all about.

Saturday night, Hockey Night In Canada, Calgary vs. Edmonton, it doesn’t get much better than that.

“I’ve grown up watching them all the time, so you kinda see that sense,” Frost said. “I guess there wasn’t too much animosity earlier in the season, from what I heard. Just that term - the Battle of Alberta - I’ve heard that so much growing up. I’m excited to play.”

With the regular season slowly winding down and the playoff race red hot, the temperature for this one will be raised that much higher.

After seeing their four-game win streak come to an end Thursday night against the Stars,the Flames are eager to get back in the win column and continue to push for that final playoff spot currently held by the St. Louis Blues.

And, while all the focus is on taking care of business first and foremost, there are close eyes on the out of town scoreboard each night.

“It’s the closest I’ve probably ever watched it, to be honest,” Frost said. “Every time those teams are playing, you’re watching. Even on the bus last night, we had the shootout - Vancouver - going on.

“It’s an exciting time, but also you get nervous watching those games. It’s definitely weird cheering really hard against other teams.”

