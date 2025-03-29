'Goes By Quick'

The rivals have squared off twice earlier in the season prior to Frost’s arrival to the Stampede City which means that tonight will be his first taste of what the Battle of Alberta is all about.

Saturday night, Hockey Night In Canada, Calgary vs. Edmonton, it doesn’t get much better than that.

“I’ve grown up watching them all the time, so you kinda see that sense,” Frost said. “I guess there wasn’t too much animosity earlier in the season, from what I heard. Just that term - the Battle of Alberta - I’ve heard that so much growing up. I’m excited to play.”

With the regular season slowly winding down and the playoff race red hot, the temperature for this one will be raised that much higher.

After seeing their four-game win streak come to an end Thursday night against the Stars,the Flames are eager to get back in the win column and continue to push for that final playoff spot currently held by the St. Louis Blues.

And, while all the focus is on taking care of business first and foremost, there are close eyes on the out of town scoreboard each night.

“It’s the closest I’ve probably ever watched it, to be honest,” Frost said. “Every time those teams are playing, you’re watching. Even on the bus last night, we had the shootout - Vancouver - going on.

“It’s an exciting time, but also you get nervous watching those games. It’s definitely weird cheering really hard against other teams.”