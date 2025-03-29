Say What - 'Little Bit More Energy'

Jonathan Huberdeau on carrying over the energy from the Dallas game:

"Last game, I think we played really well, I think we didn’t get the outcome we wanted. I think what we have to do is play the same way we did the last home game, I think we’re going to be fine. The way we’ve been playing lately, pretty well, so I think just keep going in that trend."

On scoreboard-watching and the playoff chase:

"Everybody’s human, we’re looking at the standings. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to focus on us and we’ve got to win some games. It doesn’t matter what the other teams are doing, if you keep climbing, you’re going to catch them."

On tonight's contest being another must-win affair:

"It’s been - the last 10 games, probably - like playoff games for us. It’s a fun time, obviously we want to make the playoffs, that’s our goal. Every game is crucial, and we like that challenge."