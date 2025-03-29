Say What - 'Little Bit More Energy'

The buzz ahead of Saturday's Battle of Alberta

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Jonathan Huberdeau on carrying over the energy from the Dallas game:

"Last game, I think we played really well, I think we didn’t get the outcome we wanted. I think what we have to do is play the same way we did the last home game, I think we’re going to be fine. The way we’ve been playing lately, pretty well, so I think just keep going in that trend."

On scoreboard-watching and the playoff chase:

"Everybody’s human, we’re looking at the standings. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to focus on us and we’ve got to win some games. It doesn’t matter what the other teams are doing, if you keep climbing, you’re going to catch them."

On tonight's contest being another must-win affair:

"It’s been - the last 10 games, probably - like playoff games for us. It’s a fun time, obviously we want to make the playoffs, that’s our goal. Every game is crucial, and we like that challenge."

"If you keep climbing, you’re going to catch them"

Morgan Frost on bouncing back from the Dallas loss:

"You look at the last game, it’s obviously frustrating, but when you take a day and then think about it after, I think you can look at all the good things we did. The amount of shot attempts - I think Husk was telling us this morning that was the most that we’ve had all year, here. You try and build off those things, if we play like that most nights, we’re going to win."

On the playoff chase:

"It’s the closest I’ve probably ever watched it, to be honest. Every time thase teams are playing, you’re watching. Even on the bus last night, we had the shootout - Vancouver - going on. It’s an exciting time, but you get nervous watching those games. It’s definitely weird cheering really hard against other teams."

On what the Oilers present as opponents:

"They have that experience, I think they’re still a deep team. Maybe they’re missing some of their top guys, but they’ve got a deep team and they can score goals. I think we have to play it pretty similar to the way we did the other night, limit their rush chances - that’s where they’re really dangerous - and keep them off the powerplay."

"If we play like that most nights, we’re going to win"

MacKenzie Weegar on enjoying the stretch run:

"We’re trying to enjoy this stretch, too, it’s not all just stressful, you know, everybody’s all tense and stuff. We’re enjoying it. These are meaningful games, we just won four straight, we can’t afford to lose two in a row. Should be an exciting one tonight, obviously, there’s a little bit more energy for the two cities, Hockey Night in Canada with Edmonton, there’s not much (of) a better night than that."

On the key to generating offensive opportunities:

"It’s our forecheck. We’ve talked about that all year, our forecheck is the key to us winning games. That’s another focus point for us tonight, is getting to that back end, getting pucks back, and getting pucks to the net more often. We talked about that two weeks ago about not getting enough pucks to the net, not getting chances to score, well we turned that around pretty quick. Now we’re getting lots of opportunities around the net, we’ve just got to score them."

On the Oilers:

"It’s obviously about us, we try not to worry about anybody over there on their team. They get chances off the rush, they’re a rush team, so we can’t be turning pucks over at the blue lines and giving them the rush opportunities. There’s a couple guys who like to get behind the defence and get some breakaways, so we’ve got to be pretty focused on that. If we just grind ‘em down, make them play defence, stay on top of guys, stay tight to our checks, we’ll be alright."

"The vibes are always great"

Blake Coleman on the playoff race:

"It’s a lot of fun. We were just talking, we’ve got a really close group here, guys that enjoy to the rink together and spending time around each other. First and foremost, we’re just enjoying the ride. We’ve been in must-win games for the last 10, so it’s just another one for us tonight."

On continually proving doubters wrong:

"Just a little bit of that ‘us against the world’ mentality, we’ve had it since Day 1. We’ve proven to ourselves that we can compete against the best this year. It’s just fun to play meaningful hockey this time of year. We’ve got some guys who have won in here, we’ve got some guys that are just getting started in their careers, learning a lot from those guys. It’s all good experience for everybody. It’s still an uphill climb, we know it’s going to be a challenge, but there’s nobody giving in, in our group."

On facing Leon Draisaitl if he returns to the Edmonton lineup:

"He’s always a challenge, he’s a good player. I don’t think we change our gameplan at all. We focus on what we gotta do in our walls. If we play that four-line, intense game, it generally doesn’t matter who’s on the other side. He definitely gives them a boost, special teams and things like that. Our focus is on what we want to do tonight."

Ryan Huska on the recent run of games:

"It’s a lot of fun, but we were just talking about the meaningful games comment - that game in November (against the Oilers) is a meaningful game, you know? We’re all in this to try and play playoff hockey, that’s the way we look at it. Enjoying it - without a doubt - our team is. I think they have put themselves in a position to be able to compete for a playoff spot, so we’re excited about that."

On what Yegor Sharangovich can bring to the Nazem Kadri line:

"Naz is driving lines right now, that’s one thing about our team and his play. He’s been at a different level from what we’ve seen - for me - since he’s been with us. For Yegor, I want him to be hard on pucks, so at the puck, on the puck, try and create some loose pucks, and then try to find a way to get his play to Naz’s level. But it’s not like he has to go in there and be the guy that’s going to make the line go. Right now, the way Naz is playing, he is that guy, so Yegor’s got to make sure he’s hard on pucks and really competitive in those areas for us."

"Enjoying it - without a doubt - our team is"

Related Content

Game Day - 29.03.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

'Pretty Cool Experience'

News Feed

'Pretty Cool Experience'

'Goes By Quick'

Flames Sign Jacob Battaglia

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

‘Make A Statement’

Say What - 'Can't Really Mope'

Flames Fall 5-2 To Stars

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

'Always Ready'

Say What - 'Ready To Go'

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars

The Farm Report - 26.03.25

Practice Notebook - 26.03.25

Future Watch Update - 26.03.25

Say What - 'Finish The Game'

Half Man, Half Amazing

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

Flames Alumni Set To Host Sixth Annual Hockey School 