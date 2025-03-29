5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

1. On The Road Again

You couldn’t draw up a better gameplan.

The only thing missing was the result.

Calgary dropped a 5-2 decision to Dallas Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, despite heavily controlling the game and outshooting the visitors 48-19.

Nazem Kadri continued his hot streak, scoring both Flames markers, while Dustin Wolf made 14 stops in the setback. A couple of overturned goal calls and a stellar performance from Casey DeSmith at the other end was the story on a night the Flames arguably deserved a better fate.

But with the regular season winding down, there’s no time to dwell on what could have been.

"The result sucks, but honestly I thought we dominated that game,” Joel Farabee said after the setback. “We were all over them, almost 50 shots, I mean that game probably should have been 3-1 us to start, could go either way.

“Can’t really mope and dwell on it, we’ve just got to get back. If we can play that intense and that style the rest of the year, I think we’re gonna get in."

After splitting a two-game homestand, its off on the road for yet another massive stretch with the first stop in Edmonton.

Battle of Alberta: Round Three.

It feels like ages that the provincial rivals have clashed, with two of the prior meetings occurring in the early months of the season. The visiting team has won both meetings with the Flames picking up a 4-1 victory at Rogers Place on Oct. 13 and Edmonton getting one back on Nov. 3 with a 4-2 decision at the 'Dome.

But regardless of when or how many times these rivals clash, it’s a game that’s always marked on the calendar.

And if they bring the same effort they brought against Dallas, they like their chances.

“We have to take a lot of the good that we did in tonight’s (Thursday’s) game, and make sure we bring that to the next game in Edmonton and that’s the most important thing,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska said. We deserved better, we didn’t get it, it happens some nights, you win games that you shouldn’t, it goes both ways over the course of the year.

"Our challenge is to make sure that our game in Edmonton mirrors this one, so we get ourselves back into the winning column again."