He got bumped up to the top line in the second period.

And Jakob Pelletier made it count.

The young forward tipped home the decider early in the third period, and finished with his second multi-point game inside two weeks as the Flames upended the Sabres 5-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, who responded to a second-period deficit with four unanswered goals to earn two valuable points in the Western Conference standings.

Huberdeau and Kadri finished the game with three points apiece, while Dustin Wolf made his mark in goal, too.

He stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced, improving to 12-2-1 on home and ice and further stating his case in the race for the Calder Trophy.