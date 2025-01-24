Say What - 'Our Kill Was Excellent'

The buzz after the Flames defeated the Sabres 5-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome

By Calgary Flames Staff
Jakob Pelletier on getting a big two points at home:

"Felt unreal. It’s nice to play at home - felt like we didn’t play here in, like, two months. It was nice, I think the fans were unreal, so it’s good."

On playing alongside Huberdeau and Kadri:

"They’re pretty much the same player, to be honest, but it’s good. We had some chemistry from two years ago. For me, I still play the same way, so it was nice to get some goals tonight."

On getting bumped to the first line mid-game:

"I’ve just got to play the same way, try to play some more offence, try to produce more, ‘cause you’re with the big dogs. It’s nice."

Nazem Kadri on the team talk after 40 minutes:

"In the third period, I think we did a great job just kinda responding, and understanding that the game was up for grabs and we hadn’t played our best yet. That was by far our best period. Just a little reset in the second intermission. I think we just talked amongst ourselves, knew we had better, and the game was up for grabs, like I mentioned. I’m proud of how we came out and won that game."

On Pelletier's game:

"Pelts brought great energy tonight, he played well. He was a threat on the offensive (and) defensive side, laying out to block some shots, he’s doing a little bit of everything. That’s what we want to see out of him. I really liked his game tonight."

On the work done by the penalty-killers:

"Amazing, amazing. Those were a long couple minutes in there, let me tell ya. It’s awesome to see our PK just fighting for one another. That’s an area where we’ve wanted to improve, and I think those guys did a tremendous job tonight, and really helped solidify the win."

Jonathan Huberdeau on his goal:

“I like that shot — five-hole. I looked back to see if my son was coming. And I think he was coming, but he was a little slow. I just said, ‘Why not take a shot?’”

On what Pelletier has brought to the team:

“He brings so much energy. He’s the happy guy out there. It’s great. He’s been playing well, I think, since he came up again. Obviously he came up on our line and I thought we had a lot of looks.”

On penalty-kill improvements:

“PK, we’ve struggled most of the year so we needed to fix that. It’s never going to be aways pretty but I think now we’re playing better, playing more aggressive. That’s what we have to keep doing.”

Dustin Wolf on returning home and getting a win:

"We’ve been on the road a lot lately, obviously we wanted to come in and find a way to get two points. The first 40 probably wasn’t the prettiest, but we came in the room after two and just said ‘we need to put together 20 minutes.’ Scoring three in the third is pretty nice from my perspective, and we’ll certainly take it."

On the selflessness in front of him:

"I’m waiting for pucks to come hit me. I’ll never complain if a guy wants to put his body in front of one for me. I thought that was one of our best games in terms of commitment for blocking shots, and it went to show. Our kill was excellent, especially in the third period. There’s going to be stretches where they get pucks through, but our guys are ready to block shots and I thought that was one of our best, so far this year."

Ryan Huska on Jakob Pelletier's game:

"He was skating. I mean, he was harder on the puck tonight, he finished some checks - which we don’t ask him to do like he did in front of our bench - but we want him to be a guy that’s competitive on the puck, and at the puck, and then use his speed to his advantage. I thought he did that for his line mates, I thought he did it for himself. That’s the best game I’ve seen him play in the NHL, and hopefully it’s a sign of some great things to come for him."

On the penalty-kill going 6-6:

"I thought it was the difference for us, really. And even some of the penalties that we took, you don’t often take penalties like the last two that we took tonight, but I thought they did a really good job. I thought they were composed, I thought we had some chances on the penalty-kill as well. Hopefully it’s something that unit can continue to build on."

On Jonathan Huberdeau's 200-foot game:

"He’s been one of our most consistent players, I would say. And there were stretches where he still wanted to score a little bit more - wasn’t generating - but he stuck with it. And what he’s done - we’ve talked about it before - he’s made himself a really good 200-foot player, where there is zero issue in having him on the ice in certain situations. I like him on the penalty-kill, because he thinks like a powerplay guy. He does a good job of recognizing where seams are, and where guys want to make plays, and that’s just natural because that’s the type of player he is."

