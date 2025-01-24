Say What - 'Our Kill Was Excellent'

Ryan Huska on Jakob Pelletier's game:

"He was skating. I mean, he was harder on the puck tonight, he finished some checks - which we don’t ask him to do like he did in front of our bench - but we want him to be a guy that’s competitive on the puck, and at the puck, and then use his speed to his advantage. I thought he did that for his line mates, I thought he did it for himself. That’s the best game I’ve seen him play in the NHL, and hopefully it’s a sign of some great things to come for him."

On the penalty-kill going 6-6:

"I thought it was the difference for us, really. And even some of the penalties that we took, you don’t often take penalties like the last two that we took tonight, but I thought they did a really good job. I thought they were composed, I thought we had some chances on the penalty-kill as well. Hopefully it’s something that unit can continue to build on."

On Jonathan Huberdeau's 200-foot game:

"He’s been one of our most consistent players, I would say. And there were stretches where he still wanted to score a little bit more - wasn’t generating - but he stuck with it. And what he’s done - we’ve talked about it before - he’s made himself a really good 200-foot player, where there is zero issue in having him on the ice in certain situations. I like him on the penalty-kill, because he thinks like a powerplay guy. He does a good job of recognizing where seams are, and where guys want to make plays, and that’s just natural because that’s the type of player he is."