'Neat To Be Part Of It'

Wolf draws parallels to own childhood after moment with young fan

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

By now, you’ve probably seen the video.

A young Dustin Wolf fan overcome with emotion after receiving his idol’s game-used stick during Tuesday’s game at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It’s one of those moments that takes all of us back to childhood. A lasting memory, no doubt, but also an example of the influence professional athletes have as role models.

“I don't look in the crowd,” Wolf admitted Wednesday about his typical in-game routine. I stay present in the game and don't get involved with anything outside of it.”

But when Head Equipment Manager Mark DePasquale pointed the youngster out to Wolf, he felt it necessary to pay it forward. Just like his idol did for him, back in the day.

“It's obviously an awesome thing that us as athletes get to do,” the netminder said. “It seems so simple, but it goes a long way.

“It's pretty neat to be part of it.”

It wasn’t so long ago that Wolf had his own childhood brush with NHL stardom. As a youngster growing up in California, Wolf idolized Jonathan Quick, and as a kid, got the opportunity to skate with Quick as a kid and get a jersey signed after a Kings game on his birthday.

Then, last month, that full-circle moment came to be. Wolf in one crease, Quick in the other beneath the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. Quick’s Rangers won that night, but for Wolf, it was still a bucket-list moment.

“That's been something I've been looking forward to my whole life,” he said. “It's funny, we've texted a few times the last couple years, and he actually said ‘Hopefully we get a matchup at the Garden one day.’ To get that and obviously post a shutout, I wouldn't expect anything less from him.

“I was going to try to connect with him in New York after the game, but I changed my phone number, so he texted my wrong number.”

Still, those memories persist. Quick sent Wolf a stick last season when the Rangers came to the Scotiabank Saddledome, something the Calgary netminder proudly keeps on display in his home.

And while young goalies perhaps gravitate to fellow netminders when choosing their favourite players as kids, Wolf will get the chance to make another Kings connection Thursday, when Los Angeles and Calgary close out the regular season at the ‘Dome.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar is slated to play his final NHL regular season game Thursday following a 20-year run with the club. And for a kid who grew up watching those teams - and their Stanley Cup successes just over a decade ago - it’s a chance for Wolf to say thanks, and congratulate an L.A. legend on a spectacular run.

“It's funny. You go to the media tour and you answer questions and talk in front of cameras and you don't know what necessarily they're for, and then I get tagged in a post about Kopi retiring a couple days ago,” said Wolf. “It’s neat to have been around people that were around the Kings organization (as a kid). and, um, 

“It’ll be pretty neat to hopefully shake his hand one final time after the game.”

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