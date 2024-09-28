Flames vs. Canucks Roster

The squad for tonight's home clash against the Canucks

2-1 (1)
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have announced their roster for tonight's clash against the Canucks. TICKETS

Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. MT. Viewers can catch this evening's game on Sportsnet West, with Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.

Flames Roster vs. Canucks


1
Devin Cooley
G
80
Dan Vladar
G
3
Artem Grushnikov
D
4
Rasmus Andersson
D
8
Tyson Barrie
D
37
Yan Kuznetsov
D
44
Joel Hanley
D
52
MacKenzie Weegar
D
62
Daniil Miromanov
D
94
Brayden Pachal
D
10
Jonathan Huberdeau
LW
11
Mikael Backlund
C
17
Yegor Sharangovich
C
20
Blake Coleman
RW
21
Kevin Rooney
C
22
Jakob Pelletier
LW
27
Matt Coronato
RW
39
Anthony Mantha
RW
42
Sam Honzek 
LW
43
Adam Klapka
RW
47
Connor Zary
LW
70
Ryan Lomberg
RW
93
Martin Frk
RW


