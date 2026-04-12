SEATTLE — Hunter Brzustewicz opened the scoring for the Flames, but the Seattle Kraken responded with four unanswered markers to take home a 4-1 victory Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.
Flames Trip Ends With Seattle Setback
Brzustewicz scores in 4-1 setback to Kraken
Neither side lit the lamp in the opening period, despite the Flames outshooting the Kraken 12-6 and Zach Whitecloud getting a slot shot off with time and space mid-frame. The closest either side came was off an early chance from Bobby McMann, who fired a puck off the crossbar despite Calgary netminder Devin Cooley’s lunging, stick-flying effort to keep it out.
Brzustewicz got the ice-breaker 1:11 into the second period, stepping into a snapshot from the right circle that beat Seattle starter Nikke Kokko clean to the stick side. It was Brzustewicz’s first road goal in the NHL and second of the campaign.
But the hosts quickly answered back thanks to a slot from from Frederick Gaudreau that got past Cooley high to the glove side. Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers added markers for Seattle to give the home side a 3-1 lead at the break, Beniers’ tally coming with 4.4 seconds on the clock.
Jordan Eberle added an empty-netter in the third to round out the scoring.
Defenceman Abram Wiebe made his NHL debut for the Flames, less than 48 hours after his NCAA season came to a close at the Frozen Four in Las Vegas. The former North Dakota blueliner logged 11;19 of ice-time in front of about 60 family and friends who made the trip down from B.C.'s Fraser Valley.
The Lineup:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin
Blake Coleman - Ryan Strome - Aydar Suniev
Connor Zary - Tyson Gross - Martin Pospisil
DEFENCE
Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Abram Wiebe - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDERS
Devin Cooley - starter
Dustin Wolf
They Said It:
The Numbers Game:
Shots: CGY 27, SEA 21
Powerplay: CGY 0-1, SEA 0-3
Faceoffs: CGY 55.6% SEA 44.4%
Hits: CGY 13, SEA 12
Blocked Shots: CGY 17, SEA 11
5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 17, SEA 27
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, SEA 12
Up Next:
The Flames will play each of their final three games on home ice, beginning with a tilt Sunday evening versus the Mammoth at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS