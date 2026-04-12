Flames Trip Ends With Seattle Setback

Neither side lit the lamp in the opening period, despite the Flames outshooting the Kraken 12-6 and Zach Whitecloud getting a slot shot off with time and space mid-frame. The closest either side came was off an early chance from Bobby McMann, who fired a puck off the crossbar despite Calgary netminder Devin Cooley’s lunging, stick-flying effort to keep it out.

Brzustewicz got the ice-breaker 1:11 into the second period, stepping into a snapshot from the right circle that beat Seattle starter Nikke Kokko clean to the stick side. It was Brzustewicz’s first road goal in the NHL and second of the campaign.