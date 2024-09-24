Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

The Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to their respective junior clubs:

Jacob Battaglia (LW) (Kingston, OHL)

Axel Hurtig (D) (Calgary, WHL)

Eric Jamieson (D) (Everett, WHL)

Hunter Laing (RW) (Prince George, WHL)

Henry Mews (D) (Ottawa, OHL)

Luke Misa (LW) (Brampton, OHL)

Etienne Morin (D) (Moncton, QMJHL)

The Flames have also released Luke McNamara (LW) from his amateur tryout agreement.

The Flames now have six goalies, 17 defencemen, and 33 forwards for a total of 56 skaters at camp.