Flames To Host Candlelight Vigil

As Calgary and the hockey community continue to mourn the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, the Flames are inviting fans to come together for a Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, September 4th.

The vigil will take place outside the west entrance of the Scotiabank Saddledome at the memorial created by Flames fans, since hearing of the tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew.

The Candlelight Vigil will be Day 1 of a 13-day observance for fans to continue to visit the memorial and pay tribute to Johnny and Matthew.

WHO: Flames fans and special guests

WHAT: Candlelight Vigil for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome (West Stairs & Surrounding Area)

WHEN: Wednesday, September 4th (8:00pm MT)