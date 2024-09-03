Flames To Host Candlelight Vigil

Fans are invited to attend on Wednesday, Sept. 4 outside the Scotiabank Saddledome

Gaudreau_VIGIL_SOCIAL-1920x1080
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

As Calgary and the hockey community continue to mourn the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, the Flames are inviting fans to come together for a Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, September 4th.

The vigil will take place outside the west entrance of the Scotiabank Saddledome at the memorial created by Flames fans, since hearing of the tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew.

The Candlelight Vigil will be Day 1 of a 13-day observance for fans to continue to visit the memorial and pay tribute to Johnny and Matthew.

WHO: Flames fans and special guests
WHAT: Candlelight Vigil for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
WHERE: Scotiabank Saddledome (West Stairs & Surrounding Area)
WHEN: Wednesday, September 4th (8:00pm MT)

Event Description:

The event is expected to be 45 minutes and will include a 13-minute vigil for Johnny & Matthew with accompanying speakers from the Flames.

• Program Begins: 8:00pm
• Speakers
• Sunset: 8:14pm
• 13 minute vigil begins shortly after sunset
• Program Ends: 8:45pm

Memorial site:

In preparation for the tribute and with a concert at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight, we have relocated a portion of the mementos that have been dedicated in homage to Johnny & Matthew on the west stairs. Moving forward, we encourage fans to use the grassy area immediately to the north of the stairs as the memorial.

20240903_New_Memorial

Candles:

The “candlelight” portion of the vigil will be a special digital candle that will be available to attendees on their smartphones via the Calgary Flames app.

Plan your trip:

Stampede Trail will be closed for this event between 14th Ave SE and 17th Ave SE (extension).

Public Parking:

Use 11th Ave Lot (north) and Stampede parking lots can be accessed via 25th Ave only. Pass holder parking is available for season ticket members.

Public Transit - Use Erlton & Victoria stations.

Live Stream:

A live stream of the Candlelight Vigil and a digital memory book will be available right here on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app.

