Flames Suffer Home-Ice Defeat To Avalanche

Calgary falls 3-1 to Colorado

260414_CGYvsCOL
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Dustin Wolf stopped 36 shots, but the Avalanche broke the tie with just under five minutes to play, claiming a 3-1 victory over the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday night.

Blake Coleman hit the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his NHL career with a second-period marker.

See the action from Tuesday night's tilt

The first period ended with zeroes on the scoreboard, but it wasn't due to lack of trying from the home side. Aydar Suniev worked past a defender and earned a partial breakaway just over two minutes into the game, but his shot from the low slot was stopped by Avalanche starter Mackenzie Blackwood. 

Zayne Parekh struck iron after weaving past a Colorado defender a few minutes later, then Victor Olofsson shot just high of Blackwood's goal after a nifty setup by linemate Morgan Frost.

Blackwood made another breakaway stop early in the second off Tyson Gross, but Calgary broke the ice minutes after. Mikael Backlund put a puck to the net from the right point, and as he was falling forward from absorbing a cross-check, Coleman got a stick to the loose disc and redirected it into the Avalanche net for his 20th goal of the season.

Wow! Coleman tips one home as he's pushed to the ice

Backlund nearly added a second for the Flames before the period was through, but his shot off a 2-on-1 feed from Coleman struck the right post and stayed out.

Artturi Lehkonen evened the score at 1-1 at the 11:25 mark, and the two sides skated to their respective rooms even at the intermission.

Dustin Wolf was the busier of the two netminders Tuesday, and as was the case Sunday against the Mammoth, he was on his game against the Avalanche. He read a Jack Drury deflection smartly before stoning Calgary product Cale Makar on a short-handed breakaway late in period two. Then, he turned away a two-man breakaway, stopping another Calgarian - Logan O'Connor - at his left post.

But the Avalanche grabbed the lead with just under five minutes left thanks to their captain, Gabriel Landeskog, who deflected a Brett Kulak point shot home for his 14th goal of the campaign.

Nathan MacKinnon rounded out the scoring with an empty-netter in the final minute.

During the first period, the Flames honoured former Calgary center Nazem Kadri, who despite not dressing Tuesday made his first visit back to the Scotiabank Saddledome since being traded in March.

The C of Red welcomed Nazem Kadri back on Tuesday

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Victor Olofsson

Connor Zary - Rory Kerins - Adam Klapka

Yegor Sharangovich - Tyson Gross - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Zayne Parekh - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"Our team battled"

"We just weren't able to finish"

"Felt like it would come down to one bounce"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 31, COL 39

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, COL 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 47.7%, COL 53.3%

Hits: CGY 12, COL 9

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, COL 8

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, COL 32

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 10, COL 13

20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0008_JP
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0013_JP
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0014_JP
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0015_JP
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0031_JP
+21 20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0033_JP
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0010_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0019_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0023_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0025_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0026_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0029_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0036_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0039_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0048_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0049_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0051_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0060_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0069_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0070_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0073_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0075_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0081_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0086_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0103_GT
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0227_JP
20260414_CGY_vs_COL_FLA0322_JP

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Avalanche 14.04.26

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The final game of the 2025-26 season goes Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames host the Kings at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

Related Content

CGY vs. COL | Recap

News Feed

Flames Recall Rory Kerins

5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

Good, U?

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

5 Things - Flames vs. Mammoth

Flames Trip Ends With Seattle Setback

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken

'Worked My Whole Life Towards'

Flames Sign Abram Wiebe To Two-Year Contract

Huberdeau Named Flames' King Clancy Nominee

Flames Drop Decision To Avalanche

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

'Couldn't Get Better Billets'

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

'We're Ready'

'Just The Coolest Thing Ever'

Cooley Named 2026 Masterton Nominee