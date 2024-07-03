Flames Sign Justin Kirkland

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed forward Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

Kirkland, a native of Winnipeg, Man. spent the 2023-24 season with the Arizona Coyotes organization, playing 43 games for the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL and an additional two games with the Arizona Coyotes. The 6’3” forward posted eight goals and 22 assist for 30 points in the American Hockey League last season, scored a goal in two Calder Cup Playoff outings.

In junior, Kirkland was a member of the 2014-15 Kelowna Rockets, helping the club win the WHL Championship and advance to the Memorial Cup. There, he posted five points (2G, 3A) in five games as the Rockets advanced to the Memorial Cup final.

Kirkland was previously with the Flames organization from the 2019-20 to 2021-22 campaigns with Stockton in the American Hockey League.

Term: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

Born: Winnipeg, Man. Date: August 2, 1996

Height: 6’3” Weight: 194 lbs.

Shoots: Left