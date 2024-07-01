Flames Sign Forward Ryan Lomberg

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract.

Lomberg has spent the past four seasons with the Florida Panthers, helping them capture the 2024 Stanley Cup last month playing in eight playoff contests. During his time in Florida, Lomberg skated in 246 games, scoring 28 goals and adding 21 assists for 49 points and 327 penalty minutes.

The Richmond Hill, ON native was a free agent signing by Calgary on March 19, 2017, and would go on to make his NHL debut with the Flames on January 25, 2018 in Edmonton.

TERM: Two-year

AAV: $2M

BORN: Richmond Hill, ON DATE: December 9, 1994

HEIGHT: 5’9” WEIGHT: 187 lbs. SHOOTS: Left