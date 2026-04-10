Flames Sign Abram Wiebe To Two-Year Contract

The Calgary Flames announced today the signing of defenceman Abram Wiebe to a two-year contract.

Wiebe, a native of Mission, BC, spent the 2025-26 season with the University of North Dakota where he appeared in 40 contests, registering five goals and 24 assists for 29 points to lead all defenceman on North Dakota in scoring. He also participated in the 2026 Spengler Cup as a member of the U.S. Collegiate Selects, playing all four games for the team during the tournament.

Prior to joining the University of North Dakota, Wiebe spent four seasons with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs, earning BCHL Top Defenceman honours as well as being named a BCHL First Team All-Star in his final campaign with the club (2022-23).

He was acquired by Calgary from Vegas on January 18, 2026.

TERM: Two-year

AAV: $950,000

ABRAM WIEBE – DEFENCEMAN

BORN: Mission, BC DATE: August 28, 2003

HEIGHT: 6’3” WEIGHT: 209 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: VGK – 7th round (209th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft