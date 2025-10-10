Flames Settle For Road Split

Frost scores in 5-1 setback to Canucks

251009_CGYatVAN
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

VANCOUVER — The Flames will return home to Calgary with a two-game split, after suffering a 5-1 setback at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks Thursday at Rogers Arena.

The hosts broke the game open in the final frame, while Morgan Frost was the lone Calgary skater to solve Thatcher Demko in yet another physical affair between the two Pacific Division rivals.

Kiefer Sherwood opened the scoring at the 14:53 mark of the first period, and that 1-0 scoreline held through the end of the opening frame with Vancouver owning an 8-6 edge in shots on goal.

The middle stanza offered no offence, but not for a lack of trying by the Flames. Blake Coleman was stymied on a short-handed breakaway in the opening minute,Frost's partial break down the left wing resulted in another Demko save near the midway mark, then in the waning moments of the period, Yegor Sharangovich was robbed by the Canucks netminder from the low slot after a nifty net-front setup by Adam Klapka.

Vancouver added to their lead in the third. Filip Chytil turned in his own rebound after his initial shot struck Flames defenceman Kevin Bahl in the head.

Chytil capitalized again six minutes later on a breakaway, before Jonathan Lekkermaki one-timed a fourth Canucks marker in from the right circle.

Frost got a goal back for the guests with just under seven minutes to play, sending a low shot through from the right side with linemate Joel Farabee providing a screen in front of Demko.

Brock Boeser rounded out the scoring with 2:54 to play.

No. 16 ends Demko's shutout bid with third-period goal

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Matvei Gridin - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"We were trying, we were pushing"

"It deserved to be a closer game"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 18 VAN 26

Powerplay: CGY 0-4, VAN 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 56.4%, VAN 43.6%

Hits: CGY 36, VAN 27

Blocked shots: CGY 7, VAN 16

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 11, VAN 12

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 2, VAN 4

warmups van-1
warmups van-2
warmups van-3
warmups van-4
warmups van-5
+25 warmups van-6
GettyImages-2239625368
GettyImages-2239625386
GettyImages-2239625394
GettyImages-2239625406
GettyImages-2239625620
GettyImages-2239625441
GettyImages-2239625630
GettyImages-2239625816
GettyImages-2239628213
GettyImages-2239628176
GettyImages-2239628202
GettyImages-2239628345
GettyImages-2239628488
GettyImages-2239628508
GettyImages-2239628037
GettyImages-2239628048
GettyImages-2239628148
GettyImages-2239628154
GettyImages-2239628340
GettyImages-2239628440
GettyImages-2239628446
GettyImages-2239630596
GettyImages-2239630616
GettyImages-2239630716
GettyImages-2239630775

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Canucks 09.10.25

Photos by Alex Medina and Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames' next two contests will both take place within the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning with Saturday's home opener against the Blues at 2 p.m. MT CLICK FOR TICKETS

Related Content

CGY at VAN | Recap

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks

Game Day Notebook - 09.10.25

5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

Comeback Kads!

'Feel Different For Sure'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

'Be The Hardest-Working Guy'

Flames Announce Opening Night Roster

'Exciting To Be Here'

Suncor Named Official Away-Game Jersey Sponsor of Calgary Flames

Flames Drop Shootout Decision To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.25

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Jets

Future Watch Update - 02.10.25

Flames Extend Head Coach Ryan Huska

Flames Fall To Canucks