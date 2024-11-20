Flames Set To Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Calgary Flames have partnered with Kids Cancer Care for a special pre-game ceremony honouring six children from their PEER Program, an evidence-based exercise initiative supporting kids undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment, supported by the Calgary Flames Foundation. The kids will join the Calgary Flames starting line-up on the ice and receive a special jersey from each player. Additionally, eleven-year-old Easton, representing the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, will lead the team onto the ice as the TELUS Skater.

After making a $1 million donation to help build Camp Kindle 10 years ago, the Calgary Flames Foundation has been supporting the Kids Cancer Care’s PEER Program on an annual basis.

Later in the game, Lauren, from the Kids Cancer Care PEER Program, will showcase her energy and spirit as the Eagle Builders Fireball Kid, lighting the fire in front of the passionate C of Red. During the third TV timeout of the first period, fans will have the chance to show their support by holding up personalized “I Fight For” cards, provided at each seat courtesy of the Calgary Flames and Mayfair Diagnostics. Together, we stand united in the fight against cancer.

Through Flames fans support of the Calgary Flames Foundation RE/MAX 50/50 draw, the Foundation is proud to support charities in southern Alberta in the fight against cancer and to support people impacted by cancer. This includes a recent donation of $100,000 towards the Kids Cancer Care Foundation’s expansion and enhancement project at Camp Kindle. Hockey Fights Cancer apparel will also be available in FanAttic stores with funds directed to Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives.

Fans are encouraged to wear lavender, the official colour of Hockey Fights Cancer, as a show of solidarity. Together, we can create a powerful and united front against cancer while celebrating the bravery of the children and families in our community.

About Hockey Fights Cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer is a joint initiative founded in December 1998 between the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players Association. It unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families, raising funds and awareness for research and care programs across North America. For more information about Hockey Fights Cancer, please visit hockeyfightscancer.com.

About the Calgary Flames Foundation

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Calgary Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $65 million to southern Alberta charities.

About Mayfair Diagnostics

Mayfair Diagnostics has been leading the way in medical imaging in Canada since we first opened our doors. With our innovative technology and comprehensive services, we are improving our patients’ lives one focused image and one caring, compassionate human touch at a time. Mayfair Diagnostics offers screening, diagnostic, and interventional medical imaging services at 14 locations in Calgary, as well as at our locations in Cochrane, Regina, and Saskatoon. Owned and operated by over 50 actively-practicing radiologists, our expert team uses state-of-the-art technology to serve more than 500,000 patients annually.