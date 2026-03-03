Flames Set For Hockey Talks Night At Scotiabank Saddledome

Hockey Talks Night is proudly supported by Buddy Up, a program of CMHA Alberta and Centre for Suicide Prevention

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames and Flames Foundation will host their 14th annual Hockey Talks game tonight, proudly supported by Buddy Up, a program of CMHA Alberta and Centre for Suicide Prevention which focuses on men's mental health.

As a part of tonight's game, fans attending the game can pick up a mystery player-signed puck on the concourse (Section 228) for $20. Proceeds will go to the Buddy Up program.

The Hockey Talks initiative started in 2013 and is a league-wide program, bringing awareness and support around the mental health space.

