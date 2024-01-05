Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov

The defenceman was drafted by Calgary in 2020

Kuznetsov01
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames announced today the recall of defenceman Yan Kuznetsov from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Kuznetsov, a native of Murmansk, Russia, recently skated in his 100th career AHL game on Dec. 1st against the Henderson Silver Knights, and so far, this season has registered two goals and five assists for seven points in 31 games. The 21-year-old is coming offhis rookie pro season in 2022-23, where he posted five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 63 games.

Kuznetsov was a member of the 2022 Memorial Cup Champion Sanit John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL. He was the Flames second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

BORN: Murmansk, Russia DATE: March 9, 2002

HEIGHT: 6’4” WEIGHT: 220 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: Second round (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft

News Feed

Say What - 'That's Our Recipe'

Say What - 'That's Our Recipe'
Flames dump the Predators 6-3 in Nashville

Music To Your Ears
Elias Lindholm Named 2024 NHL All-Star

Lindholm Named 2024 NHL All-Star
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators 04.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators
Greer and linemates look to repeat dominant outing against Wild

'I Thought We Did A Great Job'
Say What - 'It's Been Great To See Him'

Say What - 'It's Been Great To See Him'
Oliver Kylington Assigned To Wranglers

Oliver Kylington Assigned To Wranglers
5 Things - Flames @ Predators 04.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Predators
Savard lends helping hands to Huberdeau's stick

Tale Of The Tape
Say What - 'Nice Goal, Nice Finish'

Say What - 'Nice Goal, Nice Finish'
Flames start 2024 with a victory over the Wild

Happy New Year!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild - 02.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild
Gilbert latest Flames blueliner to score as game continues to improve

'Take Advantage Of It'
Say What - 'Take Care Of Business'

Say What - 'Take Care Of Business'
Honzek, Slovakia Fall In World Juniors Quarter-Final

Honzek, Slovakia Fall In World Juniors Quarter-Final
5 Things - Flames @ Wild 02.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Wild
FlamesTV Podcast - New Year's Party!

FlamesTV Podcast - New Year's Party!

Say What - 'It Feels Good'

Say What - 'It Feels Good'