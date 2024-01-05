Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov

The Flames announced today the recall of defenceman Yan Kuznetsov from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Kuznetsov, a native of Murmansk, Russia, recently skated in his 100th career AHL game on Dec. 1st against the Henderson Silver Knights, and so far, this season has registered two goals and five assists for seven points in 31 games. The 21-year-old is coming offhis rookie pro season in 2022-23, where he posted five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 63 games.

Kuznetsov was a member of the 2022 Memorial Cup Champion Sanit John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL. He was the Flames second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

BORN: Murmansk, Russia DATE: March 9, 2002

HEIGHT: 6’4” WEIGHT: 220 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: Second round (50th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft