Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov

The Flames announced today they have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the Calgary Wranglers.

Solovyov, a native of Minsk, BLR, has skated in 41 games for the Wranglers this season and has already registered a career-best 21 points from six goals and 15 helpers along with a +18 rating, the second highest on the club. Solovyov’s six tallies lead all Wranglers blueliners and are tied for the 14th-most among all AHL defencemen.

Last season, Solovyov made his NHL debut with the Flames, skating in 10 NHL contests registering three assists. This past summer, he signed a two-year contract extension with Calgary.

The 24-year-old was the Flames seventh-round pick (205th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft and is looking to join Connor Zary and Rory Kerins as the third 2020 Flames draft pick to skate in NHL games for the club this season.