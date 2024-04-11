Flames Re-Assign Jaden Lipinski To Wranglers

Forward joins Wranglers following conclusion of Vancouver Giants season

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

The Calgary Flames have re-assigned Jaden Lipinski to the Calgary Wranglers after his season concluded with the Vancouver Giants, and has been added to the Wranglers roster on an ATO. 

Sam Honzek is in Calgary, but is day-to-day with an upper body injury from the WHL playoffs. 

Honzek, the Flames' first-round pick in 2023, was named captain of the Giants in 2023-24 and posted 10 goals and 31 points in 33 games this past season. Lipinski, Calgary's fourth-round pick this past summer, scored 24 goals and 66 points in 67 games in 2023-24.

The Wranglers host the Abbotsford Canucks tonight (TICKETS) and tomorrow (TICKETS), which are their final home games of the regular season.

