'Formulate A Good Plan'

For some, it’s a welcome to Calgary.

For others, it’s welcome back.

The Flames are set to welcome their prospect group to Development Camp this week - a comprehensive on- and off-ice retreat with a focus on skill development, education and acclimatization.

Director of Player Development Ray Edwards says nine of Calgary’s recent 10 draft picks are expected to be on hand as well as some 2023 draftees - such as forward Aydar Suniev and goaltender Yegor Yegorov - both of whom missed the event last year.

“That’s always exciting, to see the whites of their eyes,” Edwards said Tuesday. “For our people, the strength people, the development people, the medical people and our development staff, to actually see them and get to know them, and put them through some paces so we can get a better understanding of where we’re at with them, so always getting them here is an important piece to that development model and development plan.”

This year’s Development Camp has a little bit of everything, including the Snowy Cup scrimmage Saturday morning at WinSport.

The focus, according to Edwards, is on skill refinement - drills designed to help identify areas of strength as well as things each prospect can continue to work on over the summer.

“It’s really skill-oriented, it’s skill development,” he said. “We’re not ready to kill them physically in these two or three days but we are going to do a scrimmage for the fans on Saturday, that will more typically be 3-on-3 or 4-on-4.

“We want to see the guys exercise their skills out there for the fans.”