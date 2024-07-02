Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp

On-ice action gets underway Thursday

CF_DevelopmentCamp_header_2024
By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames will be hosting their annual development camp for 38 prospects beginning on-ice Thursday, July 4th at WinSport starting at 10:30 am MT. The purpose of the camp is to enhance each player’s development process through direction on conditioning and familiarity with the Flames organization.

Media are welcome to attend all on-ice sessions. Players will be made available to the media by request at the conclusion of their training day.

A full Development Camp media guide can be found by clicking here

roster1
image2

PLEASE NOTE TIMES/SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. GO TO FLAMESMEDIA.CA FOR UPDATES AND GROUPS

