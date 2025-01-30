The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Ontario Division, the Kingston Frontenacs and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are pleased to announce Jacob Battaglia as the first official spokesperson for CMHA’s sports mental health awareness and suicide prevention program, Talk Today.

February is Talk Today month in the OHL, where teams across the league shed light on mental health in partnership with their local CMHA branches. A star forward for the Kingston Frontenacs, Battaglia has participated in the Talk Today program throughout his time in the league and will be showing his support for the program by raising awareness and encouraging positive conversations about mental health throughout the month.

“I am so excited to have this opportunity to create and share an open space where individuals feel seen, heard, and understood.” said Jacob Battaglia. “This is a commitment to breaking down the negative stigma surrounding mental health one step at a time. I just want to really get the message out there that you’re never alone.”