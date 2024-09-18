Flames Open 2024 Training Camp

Check out the schedule and teams

weegs

The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2024 training camp with the first on-ice sessions on Thursday, September 19th starting with Team Crisp at 9:00am followed by Team MacNeil at 11:00am and Team Johnson at 1:30pm at Winsport. The Flames training camp roster consists of six goalies, 21 defensemen, and 37 forwards for a total of 64 participants.

Please check www.flamesmedia.ca and @NHLFlamesPR on Twitter for roster updates and groupings throughout camp.

Media availability will take place at the conclusion of each group’s training day (on-ice/off-ice) and Head Coach Ryan Huska will be made available following the second on-ice session of each day at rink level at Winsport/Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames will play eight preseason games (four home, four away) during training camp, with the first game coming against the Kraken in Seattle on Sunday, September 22nd at 7:00pm PT and the first home game at the Saddledome is on Monday, September 23rd vs. Edmonton at 7:00pm MT.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

*Times in MST

SUBJECT TO CHANGE (visit flamesmedia.ca for complete schedule details and changes)

Thursday, September 19th

9:00 am: Practice - Team Crisp - Winsport

11:00 am: Practice - Team MacNeil - Winsport

1:30 pm: Practice - Team Johnson - Winsport

Friday, September 20th

9:00 am: Practice - Team Crisp - Winsport

11:00 am: Practice - Team MacNeil - Winsport

1:30 pm: Practice - Team Johnson - Winsport

Saturday, September 21st

9:00 am: Practice - Team Crisp - Scotiabank Saddledome

11:00 am: Practice - Team MacNeil - Scotiabank Saddledome

1:30 pm: Practice - Team Johnson- Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday, September 22nd

9:00 am: Practice - Non-Game Group A - Scotiabank Saddledome

11:00 am: Pre-Game Skate - Game Away Group - Scotiabank Saddledome

12:30 pm: Practic - Non-Game Group B - Scotiabank Saddledome

8:00 pm: Game @ Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

Team Crisp

11

Backlund, Mikael

C

49

Basha, Andrew

LW

61

Bishop, Clark

C

20

Coleman, Blake

R/LW

27

Coronato, Matthew

RW

42

Honzek, Samuel

LW

15

Hunt, Dryden

LW

91

Kadri, Nazem

C

43

Klapka, Adam

RW

96

Kuzmenko, Andrei

L/RW

79

Schwindt, Cole

C

17

Sharangovich, Yegor

RW/C

47

Zary, Connor

LW

 

 

8

Barrie, Tyson

RD

48

Brzustewicz, Hunter

RD

3

Grushnikov, Artem

LD

44

Hanley, Joel

LD

37

Kuznetsov, Yan

LD

62

Miromanov, Daniil

RD

26

Tinordi, Jarred

LD

52

Weegar, MacKenzie

L/RD

 
 
 

40

Ignatjew, Waltteri

G

32

Wolf, Dustin

G

Team MacNeil

74

Ciona, Lucas

LW

71

Duehr, Walker

RW

93

Frk, Martin

RW

51

Gridin, Matvei

RW

10

Huberdeau, Jonathan

LW

58

Kirkland, Justin

C/LW

70

Lomberg, Ryan

LW

39

Mantha, Anthony

L/RW

45

Morton, Sam

C

22

Pelletier, Jakob

LW

76

Pospisil, Martin

LW

21

Rooney, Kevin

C

65

Stromgren, William

RW

4

Andersson, Rasmus

RD

46

Aspirot, Jonathan

RD

7

Bahl, Kevin

LD

24

Bean, Jake

LD

94

Pachal, Brayden

RD

89

Parekh, Zayne

RD

72

Poirier, Jeremie

LD

98

Solovyov, Ilya

LD

1

Cooley, Devin

G

80

Vladar, Daniel

G

Team Johnson

60

Battaglia, Jacob

LW

87

Bell, Parker

LW

90

Gallant, Alex

LW

63

Janicke, Trevor

RW

86

Kerins, Rory

C/LW

53

Laing, Hunter

RW

73

Lipinski, Jaden

C

95

McNamara, Luke

LW

78

Misa, Luke

LW

77

Nikolaev, Ilya

C

83

Silye, David

C

67

Hurtig, Axel

LD

55

Jamieson, Eric

LD

57

Jurmo, Joni

LD

56

Mews, Henry

RD

59

Morin, Etienne

LD

81

Murphy, Connor

G

50

Radomsky, Matt

G

