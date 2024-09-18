Flames Open 2024 Training Camp

The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2024 training camp with the first on-ice sessions on Thursday, September 19th starting with Team Crisp at 9:00am followed by Team MacNeil at 11:00am and Team Johnson at 1:30pm at Winsport. The Flames training camp roster consists of six goalies, 21 defensemen, and 37 forwards for a total of 64 participants.

Please check www.flamesmedia.ca and @NHLFlamesPR on Twitter for roster updates and groupings throughout camp.

Media availability will take place at the conclusion of each group’s training day (on-ice/off-ice) and Head Coach Ryan Huska will be made available following the second on-ice session of each day at rink level at Winsport/Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames will play eight preseason games (four home, four away) during training camp, with the first game coming against the Kraken in Seattle on Sunday, September 22nd at 7:00pm PT and the first home game at the Saddledome is on Monday, September 23rd vs. Edmonton at 7:00pm MT.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

*Times in MST

SUBJECT TO CHANGE (visit flamesmedia.ca for complete schedule details and changes)

Thursday, September 19th

9:00 am: Practice - Team Crisp - Winsport

11:00 am: Practice - Team MacNeil - Winsport

1:30 pm: Practice - Team Johnson - Winsport

Friday, September 20th

9:00 am: Practice - Team Crisp - Winsport

11:00 am: Practice - Team MacNeil - Winsport

1:30 pm: Practice - Team Johnson - Winsport

Saturday, September 21st

9:00 am: Practice - Team Crisp - Scotiabank Saddledome

11:00 am: Practice - Team MacNeil - Scotiabank Saddledome

1:30 pm: Practice - Team Johnson- Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday, September 22nd

9:00 am: Practice - Non-Game Group A - Scotiabank Saddledome

11:00 am: Pre-Game Skate - Game Away Group - Scotiabank Saddledome

12:30 pm: Practic - Non-Game Group B - Scotiabank Saddledome

8:00 pm: Game @ Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena