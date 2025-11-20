Sabre-Rattling!

Flames score 6-2 win in Buffalo to close two-game trip

251119_CGYatBUF
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

BUFFALO – The Flames wanted to have a better start Wednesday night and they did just that.

Then they showed some resilience and had an offensive explosion, to boot, en route to a 6-2 victory over the Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Just 24 hours after falling 5-2 to the Blackhawks in Chicago, Calgary built a 2-0 lead after the first period before the homeside tied it with a pair in the second.

But the Flames put four straight away in the final frame to ice the victory with panache.

Joel Farabee – who hails from Cicero, N.Y. and had family and friends in attendance – scored a pair, while Rasmus Andersson, Morgan Frost, Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato had singles.

Devin Cooley got the start in net and got his first victory as a Flame, making 29 saves in a standout performance.

Andersson scored for the second straight game and finished with a pair of helpers, as did Yegor Sharangovich, the second the 100th of his career.

John Beecher – acquired on waivers from Boston on Tuesday – made his Flames debut, skating on a line with Sam Morton and Adam Klapka.

Beecher and Coronato – who both hail from New York like Farabee – also had family and friends in attendance.

Watch all the action from Wednesday's win over the Sabres

Netminder gets the honour after first win as a Flame

It was an eventful first period.

Frost was sent to the box for hooking 2:39 in, the Flames killing off the penalty on the heels of going four-for-four on the PK against Chicago.

They were a perfect three-for-three a man down against Buffalo.

Kadri had a team-high five shots in the opening stanza, getting a great look after a turnover in the Buffalo zone that Colten Ellis stopped but the Flames centre’s hard work would lead to the opening goal.

He won a puck battle on the halfboards and made a no-look pass behind him to Kevin Bahl, who rifled a point shot, Sharangovich getting a stick on the rebound and the puck bouncing to Andersson who snuck in backdoor from the point and put it home at 5:58.

Andersson opens the scoring in Buffalo with a rebound tally

No. 91 unloaded another shot off a rush and Ellis gave up a massive rebound that was just out of the reach of Farabee.

But minutes later they would make good.

Kadri gained the zone, feed Sharangovich who feathered a beautiful pass back to Kadri behind net and he put it out front to Farabee who tipped it in at 12:04.

Farabee cashes in after nifty feed from Kadri

The homeside looked to have gotten on the board when captain Rasmus Dahlin snapped a shot high shortside past Cooley, but Calgary called a timeout and then challenged for goalie interference, arguing Tage Thompson had impeded the Calgary ‘tender.

They lost a goalie interference challenge Tuesday in Chicago, but the officials agreed with this one and overturned it.

Coronato, who scored against the 'Hawks, tried to wrap a puck around Ellis in the second period when he got the biscuit in Buffalo’s zone after Connor Timmins blew a wheel but put it wide.

Cooley made his biggest save of the game later in the period when he denied Okotoks product Peyton Krebs’ one-timer from in tight.

Buffalo would get on the board at 10:21 of the period when Mattias Samuelsson snapped a wrister past Cooley.

Thompson would tie the game with a slapshot from the point at 15:57.

Then came the run in the final frame.

Frost scored 2:02 into the third, taking a lovely cross-crease feed from Jonathan Huberdeau, tapping it in.

Frost converts on nifty feed from Huberdeau

Andersson hammered a shot after a great forecheck by the Flames – Blake Coleman knocking a puck out the air – with Backlund putting the rebound in amid some bodies at 7:34.

Backlund extends Flames lead with rebound goal

Farabee would convert on a partial breakaway at 9:50 and then Coronato scored at 17:49 to round it out.

Andersson's lob springs Farabee for his second of the night

They Said It:

"A pretty complete game from us"

"That was so much fun"

"It's nice to get rewarded"

"Overall a good night for the team"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 35, BUF 30

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, BUF 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 55%, BUF 45%

Hits: CGY 17, BUF 17

Blocked shots: CGY 16, BUF 25

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, BUF 21

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, BUF 8

GettyImages-2246962228
FTV_4294
FTV_4274
FTV_4307
FTV_4318
+30 FTV_4329
FTV_4336
FTV_4339
GettyImages-2246955944
GettyImages-2246956130
GettyImages-2246956276
GettyImages-2246962159
GettyImages-2246962082
GettyImages-2246962142
GettyImages-2246961833
GettyImages-2246964629
GettyImages-2246961850
GettyImages-2246962205
GettyImages-2246961827
GettyImages-2246961809
GettyImages-2246962201
GettyImages-2246964327
GettyImages-2246971052
GettyImages-2246964715
GettyImages-2246971111
GettyImages-2246970756
GettyImages-2246970949
GettyImages-2246971138
GettyImages-2246981950
GettyImages-2246975065
GettyImages-2246974865
GettyImages-2246975259
GettyImages-2246974953
GettyImages-2246974888
GettyImages-2246974971
GettyImages-2246975040

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Sabres - 19.11.25

Warm-ups by Torie Peterson. Game action by Getty

Up Next:

The Flames host Dallas Saturday in the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game at 8 p.m. GET TICKETS

Related Content

CGY at BUF | Recap

News Feed

Beecher To Debut Tonight

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres

5 Things - Flames @ Sabres

Decision Dropped

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks

'It's Awesome'

Flames Claim Beecher Off Waivers

5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks

Flames Alumni 2024-25 Community Report

Shooutout Heartbreaker

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Game Day Notebook - 15.11.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

The Farm Report - 15.11.25

Future Watch Update - 14.11.25

Texas 2-0 Step!

'I'm Confident'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks