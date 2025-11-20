Sabre-Rattling!

BUFFALO – The Flames wanted to have a better start Wednesday night and they did just that.

Then they showed some resilience and had an offensive explosion, to boot, en route to a 6-2 victory over the Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Just 24 hours after falling 5-2 to the Blackhawks in Chicago, Calgary built a 2-0 lead after the first period before the homeside tied it with a pair in the second.

But the Flames put four straight away in the final frame to ice the victory with panache.

Joel Farabee – who hails from Cicero, N.Y. and had family and friends in attendance – scored a pair, while Rasmus Andersson, Morgan Frost, Mikael Backlund and Matt Coronato had singles.

Devin Cooley got the start in net and got his first victory as a Flame, making 29 saves in a standout performance.

Andersson scored for the second straight game and finished with a pair of helpers, as did Yegor Sharangovich, the second the 100th of his career.

John Beecher – acquired on waivers from Boston on Tuesday – made his Flames debut, skating on a line with Sam Morton and Adam Klapka.

Beecher and Coronato – who both hail from New York like Farabee – also had family and friends in attendance.