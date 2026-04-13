Sometimes all you need is a little 'Dome cooking.

The Flames marked their return to the Scotiabank Saddledome with a pair of milestone markers, all part of a complete 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth Sunday.

Matt Coronato's first-period tally served as his 100th career NHL point, while Aydar Suniev collected his first career point with a third-period assist.

Brayden Pachal finished the night with a goal and two assists for his first career three-point game in the NHL, Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund also tickled the twine, and Dustin Wolf turned aside 28 shots - including some 10-bellers in the middle frame - in the Calgary crease.