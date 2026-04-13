Good, U?

Calgary knocks off Utah 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome

260412_CGYvsUTA
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Sometimes all you need is a little 'Dome cooking.

The Flames marked their return to the Scotiabank Saddledome with a pair of milestone markers, all part of a complete 4-1 win over the Utah Mammoth Sunday.

Matt Coronato's first-period tally served as his 100th career NHL point, while Aydar Suniev collected his first career point with a third-period assist.

Brayden Pachal finished the night with a goal and two assists for his first career three-point game in the NHL, Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund also tickled the twine, and Dustin Wolf turned aside 28 shots - including some 10-bellers in the middle frame - in the Calgary crease.

See all the action from Sunday's tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome

Coronato opened the scoring 7:06 into the game after taking advantage of a mishap behind the Mammoth net. The winger stole the puck, then wrapped it into the open cage before Utah netminder Vitek Vanecek could get back to his crease, notching his milestone point in the process.

Coronato capitilizes on giveaway for 100th career point

Calgary added to the lead 81 seconds later. Zayne Parekh put a puck goalward from the right half-wall, then Zary swiped a rebound on target. Former Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar caught hold of Zary, bringing him down in the blue paint but not before the puck glanced off the Flame’s foot and curled inside the right post.

Zary scores to put the Flames up by a pair

The locals kept coming, outshooting their guests 14-4 in period one. Former Utahn Olli Määttä danced to the front of the goal from the left side, tucking a backhand just past the right post before Vanecek robbed Blake Coleman with a glove snag off a rebound with 25 seconds to play in the frame.

In the second, it was Wolf’s turn to shine. First, he stoned Weegar on a chance from the slot, getting a piece of the Weegar writer with his catching mitt. Shortly thereafter, he got his blocker hand to a JJ Peterka breakaway effort to keep the scoreline static at 2-0 in favour of the home side.

Finally, Wolf got a pad to a rebound shot from Liam O'Brien, somehow keeping the sharp-angled effort out of his goal with just over four minutes remaining in the frame, leaving O'Brien looking skyward in disbelief.

The Calgary offence kept cooking in the third. Backlund poked home a rebound to make it 3-0 after Coleman won a race to a loose puck in the Utah zone before hurtling head-first into the cage.

Captain scores Flames' third goal of the game off rush

Then, it was Pachal's turn to slap a puck home. He stepped into a one-timer on a setup from Suniev, blasting home his first tally of the season, Suniev's helper serving as the first point of his young NHL career.

Pachal scores, Suniev gets first NHL point

Lawson Crouse spoiled Wolf's shutout bid at the 11:20 mark of period three with his 23rd goal of the season.

 Weegar finished the game with an assist, and was given a standing ovation by the C of Red during a first-period tribute video in his first game in Calgary since being traded last month.

Flames pay tribute to former defenceman in his return to Scotiabank Saddledome

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Blake Coleman - Ryan Strome - Aydar Suniev

Connor Zary - Tyson Gross - Martin Pospisil

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Coming soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 23, UTA 29

Powerplay: CGY 0-4, UTA 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 52.8%, UTA 47.2%

Hits: CGY 7, UTA 20

Blocked Shots: CGY 16, UTA 13

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, UTA 19

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 14, UTA 4

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Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Mammoth 12.04.26

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames' season-ending, three-game homestand continues Tuesday night with a visit from the Avalanche. Game time is 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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