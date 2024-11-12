'It Set The Tone For Sure'

Flames look for another victory in Vancouver

zary
By Alex Medina
@alex_medina5 CalgaryFlames.com

VANCOUVER, BC - Back where it began.

When the Flames opened up the season in Vancouver on Oct. 9, the game would set the tone for the early part of this campaign.

Trailing 4-1 after 20 minutes, the squad put their boots on and got to work. They chipped away and scored four unanswered goals to take the lead in the third before the Canucks tallied a late marker to send the game into overtime.

Cue Connor Zary to play the role of hero.

Are you kidding me Connor Zary? See it to believe it

“It set that tone for sure,” Zary said on the comeback victory. “We don’t want to come out like that again and we never want to have a start like that but it shows what this team is made of and what we’re able to do and how we can come back in those games.”

The bench boss agrees, it was a statement.

“Theres always little things along the way that add up or allow you to be a team that believes they can be resilient and stay in games," Ryan Huska said. “I think that was a good example of us finding one of those times and it just happened to be the first game of the year.”

Since that game, Zary has been a force for the Flames racking up eight points (3G, 5A) in 16 games while creating havoc on the forecheck and producing a handful of opportunities each game.

From playing alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman to now Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich, his game has been as consistent as they come, regardless who he’s skating with.

“I feel really good about my game,” he said. “I want to be producing more and stuff like that but its good to know (I’m) feeling the game well, playing well and skating well so I think just keeping up on those details and bearing down on my opportunities to score.

“You try to find chemistry no matter who you are playing with and try to figure out how they play the game and go about things. Everyone is different and you try and build that chemistry right away with guys. For myself, its just about sticking to my own game and what I’m good at and let those things fall into place.”

As the Flames gear up for the second meeting of the season against the Canucks tonight, there’s a lot of buzz headed into the clash after an impressive 3-1 win over the Kings Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

A complete effort they’ll look to replicate in another big divisional bout.

“If we come out like we did last night, come out hard, together as one and being connected its going to be huge, that’s when we’re at our best,” Zary said. “When we have to come from behind we’ll do it but I think we really want to jump out to our game from the start.

“It was a good step forward of what we want to do night by night but end of the day, its about consistency and trying to bring it every single day.”

Related Content

Pregame Huska - 12.11.24

Pregame Rooney - 12.11.24

Pregame Bahl - 12.11.24

Pregame Backlund - 12.11.24

5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

Say What - 'We've Had Some Success'

News Feed

Say What - 'We've Had Some Success'

Congrats, Iggy!

5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

Say What - 'A Full 60 Minutes'

'Prime' Performance

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

Anthony Mantha Injury Update

Game Day Notebook - 11.11.24

Devin Cooley Named AHL Player Of The Week

Say What - 'Focus On The First'

Flames Recall Adam Klapka

5 Things - Flames vs. Kings

Say What - 'Came Back And Showed Character'

Flames Earn Point In Shootout Setback

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres

5 Things - Flames @ Sabres

Practice Notebook - 08.11.24

Say What - 'We'll Take That Point'