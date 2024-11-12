'It Set The Tone For Sure'

“It set that tone for sure,” Zary said on the comeback victory. “We don’t want to come out like that again and we never want to have a start like that but it shows what this team is made of and what we’re able to do and how we can come back in those games.”

The bench boss agrees, it was a statement.

“Theres always little things along the way that add up or allow you to be a team that believes they can be resilient and stay in games," Ryan Huska said. “I think that was a good example of us finding one of those times and it just happened to be the first game of the year.”

Since that game, Zary has been a force for the Flames racking up eight points (3G, 5A) in 16 games while creating havoc on the forecheck and producing a handful of opportunities each game.

From playing alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman to now Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich, his game has been as consistent as they come, regardless who he’s skating with.

“I feel really good about my game,” he said. “I want to be producing more and stuff like that but its good to know (I’m) feeling the game well, playing well and skating well so I think just keeping up on those details and bearing down on my opportunities to score.

“You try to find chemistry no matter who you are playing with and try to figure out how they play the game and go about things. Everyone is different and you try and build that chemistry right away with guys. For myself, its just about sticking to my own game and what I’m good at and let those things fall into place.”

As the Flames gear up for the second meeting of the season against the Canucks tonight, there’s a lot of buzz headed into the clash after an impressive 3-1 win over the Kings Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

A complete effort they’ll look to replicate in another big divisional bout.

“If we come out like we did last night, come out hard, together as one and being connected its going to be huge, that’s when we’re at our best,” Zary said. “When we have to come from behind we’ll do it but I think we really want to jump out to our game from the start.

“It was a good step forward of what we want to do night by night but end of the day, its about consistency and trying to bring it every single day.”