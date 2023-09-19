Flames Launch New Team App

Calgary Sports and Entertainment today launched a new innovative Calgary Flames and Calgary Wranglers team app, presented by Scotiabank. The brand-new app is designed to bring unparalleled convenience and engagement to Flames and Wranglers fans alike. This innovative mobile application will serve as the go-to hub for all team-related updates, including scores, stats, exclusive content, and game-day information.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Calgary Flames and Calgary Wranglers team app, revolutionizing the way our fans engage with our teams," said Ziad Mehio, VP - Technology of Calgary Sports and Entertainment. "This app will serve as a one-stop-shop for all team-related information and offers an immersive experience that truly puts our fans at the heart of the action. We are excited to continue enhancing our fans' connection to the teams they love."

With the new team app, fans can access a comprehensive range of features that cater to their passion for the Flames and Wranglers. Get real-time updates on the latest team news, track live scores during games, and delve into detailed player statistics to stay on top of the action. The app's user-friendly interface ensures that fans can effortlessly navigate the platform.

In addition to keeping fans informed, the Flames and Wranglers team app offers an array of interactive features to enhance the fan experience. Manage your tickets conveniently within the app, ensuring seamless access to games and events. Join 50/50 draws directly from your mobile device, providing an exciting opportunity to win big while supporting your favorite teams. Engage in interactive games and challenges for a chance to test your knowledge and compete with fellow fans.

Furthermore, the team app provides easy access to Scotiabank Saddledome details, allowing fans to explore the iconic venue like never before. Conveniently access information about your visit, locate amenities, and discover exclusive rewards available to app users.

Excitingly, CSEC will also be launching dedicated team apps for each of its sports franchises, Calgary Hitmen, Calgary Roughnecks and Calgary Stampeders. This expansion will further tailor the fan experience, providing focused content and features specific to each franchise. Fans can look forward to more updates, interactive elements, and exclusive access to team-related content.

The Calgary Flames and Wranglers team app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices, ensuring compatibility for a wide range of users. Stay connected and never miss a beat - download the app today! Click here for more information.