For a player, nothing beats the roar of the crowd.

Make it a full house, mix in a little face paint, food-and-drink deals and a healthy dose of playoff fever, and boy, the volume really gets cranked up then.

It’s not just about noise, a competitive advantage and protecting your home turf.

There’s something to be gained on the development side, too.

As the Calgary Wranglers continue their Calder Cup quest with Games 1 and 2 of their Pacific Division semifinal series this weekend, Flames captain Mikael Backlund is hoping the C of Red turns out to support the stars of tomorrow.

“If Flames fans can come out and cheer on our future Flames fans, that would help these kids, for sure, playing in front of a big crowd,” Backlund said. “To make plays and all those split-second decisions with a loud crowd behind you, it's completely different than the building is empty and quiet. That would be a great experience for these guys.

“I definitely encourage fans to come to the games this weekend. It should be really fun for everyone – and I'm especially excited for these kids, because if we can get a lot of fans here, it would be great experience for them to perform better and not only give them a boost for a long run, but become better prepared for when we're playing playoff games with the Flames.”