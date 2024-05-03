Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 1

Looking for redemption at the ‘Dome.
The Calgary Wranglers host the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 1 of the best-of-five Pacific Division Semifinal series tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Wranglers seek revenge against Coachella Valley as Calder Cup quest continues
Secure your seats for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs and come cheer on the Flames of tomorrow!
The Wranglers are coming off a 2-0 Round 1 sweep of the Tucson Roadrunners as they look for revenge against the Firebirds, who knocked them out of the postseason in the Pacific Division Final last year.
"We’ve had some good games against them the past couple of years," said Dustin Wolf. “They got the best of us last year and now is the opportunity to give it back to them.”
Wolf led the way in Round 1 stopping 86 of 88 shots in the two-game victory.
For Coachella Valley, they had a bye in the first round and haven't played since April 21. The Firebirds were No. 1 in the division finishing 11 points ahead of Tucson with a 46-15-6-5 record during the regular season. Coachella lost in seven games to Hershey last year in the Calder Cup Final.
The Wranglers went 2-6 against Coachella Valley in the regular season.
Game 2: Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. MT
Game 3: Wednesday, May 8, 8 p.m. MT
Game 4: Friday, May 10, 8 p.m. MT*
Game 5: Sunday, May 12, 4 p.m.MT*
*if necessary
Wranglers:
Adam Klapka - 46 points (21G, 25A)
Ben Jones - 43 points (21G, 22A)
Matt Coronato 42 points (15G, 27A)
Coachella Valley:
Kole Lind - 65 points (17G, 48A)
Max McCormick - 60 points (32G, 28A)
Cameron Hughes - 57 points (25G, 32A)
William Stromgren
Stromgren picked up the series clinching goal against the Roadrunners on a beautiful rush. If the Wranglers want to pull off another upset look for him to be right in the thick of it.