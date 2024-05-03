Preview: Wranglers vs. Firebirds - Game 1

The Wranglers are coming off a 2-0 Round 1 sweep of the Tucson Roadrunners as they look for revenge against the Firebirds, who knocked them out of the postseason in the Pacific Division Final last year.

"We’ve had some good games against them the past couple of years," said Dustin Wolf. “They got the best of us last year and now is the opportunity to give it back to them.”

Wolf led the way in Round 1 stopping 86 of 88 shots in the two-game victory.

For Coachella Valley, they had a bye in the first round and haven't played since April 21. The Firebirds were No. 1 in the division finishing 11 points ahead of Tucson with a 46-15-6-5 record during the regular season. Coachella lost in seven games to Hershey last year in the Calder Cup Final.

The Wranglers went 2-6 against Coachella Valley in the regular season.