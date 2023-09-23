Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

There's only been three days of on-ice sessions so far at this year's training camp, but there's no doubt the players are champing at the bit to see some actual game action.

Enough playing against each other - time to go head-to-head with some folks sporting a different logo on their jersey.

Same thing applies to new head coach Ryan Huska and his coaching staff.

It's time for the rubber to hit the road, as they say, when the Flames kick off the preseason tomorrow at 6 p.m. when they host the Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"Now we can actually see our guys doing things," said Huska. "It's easier when you watch yourself in video and when you're trying to make corrections or make adjustments to what you're trying to do.

"So now you actually get a chance to play the games and see if they understand what we're asking them, first and foremost, and if they aren't understanding it then maybe our messaging has been wrong with them and then it's an opportunity for us to continue to build and get better with it.

"You start the game and yes, they're exhibition games and, yes, it's an opportunity for guys to make impressions but you want to win those games, too, 'cause that's a standard that you want to set."

The Lineup:

Check back on Sunday morning for an update on tonight's roster.