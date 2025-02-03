'Pivot'-al Win

New Stampeders starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was among those fans wearing the Flaming C in Seattle Sunday night.

Calgary’s QB1 had a chance to come down to the dressing room before the game, chat with the guys, and go on the bench for warmups, even completing a ‘pass’ to MacKenzie Weegar.

It was his first time at Climate Pledge Arena and the good guys certainly didn’t disappoint, putting on quite a show for Big Play V.A. in a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Kraken.

Playing their second game in 24 hours after falling to the Red Wings at home Saturday night, the Flames were all business from puck drop and built a 3-0 lead in a wild first period.

The Kraken, meanwhile, were well rested after not playing since Thursday when they beat the Sharks 6-2.

Seattle fought back with a pair of goals but the Flames showed poise, resilience and a whole ton of intestinal fortitude as they collected a big two points.

Morgan Frost – with his first as a Flame - Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau scored, while Dan Vladar was excellent in his first start since Jan. 26 with 29 saves.