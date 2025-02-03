'Pivot'-al Win

Stamps QB Adams Jr. in house to watch big 3-2 win over Kraken

winner
By Ty Pilson
New Stampeders starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was among those fans wearing the Flaming C in Seattle Sunday night.

Calgary’s QB1 had a chance to come down to the dressing room before the game, chat with the guys, and go on the bench for warmups, even completing a ‘pass’ to MacKenzie Weegar.

It was his first time at Climate Pledge Arena and the good guys certainly didn’t disappoint, putting on quite a show for Big Play V.A. in a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Kraken.

Playing their second game in 24 hours after falling to the Red Wings at home Saturday night, the Flames were all business from puck drop and built a 3-0 lead in a wild first period.

The Kraken, meanwhile, were well rested after not playing since Thursday when they beat the Sharks 6-2.

Seattle fought back with a pair of goals but the Flames showed poise, resilience and a whole ton of intestinal fortitude as they collected a big two points.

Morgan Frost – with his first as a Flame - Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau scored, while Dan Vladar was excellent in his first start since Jan. 26 with 29 saves.

The Stamps QB was in Seattle to support the boys

Frost came close to opening the scoring when he grabbed the rebound of a point shot with Kraken ‘tender Joey Daccord way out of position, but he put it through the blue paint instead of the yawning cage with Cale Fleury trying to play goalie.

Seattle appeared to open the scoring on a powerplay around the midway point of the period, Vladar stopping Matty Beniers shot but Jaden Schwartz battling right on the doorstep and sweeping a backhand into the net.

But the Flames challenged for goaltender interference, the team’s video coach Jamie Pringle – the best in the biz – making the right call as it was overturned after review.

Frost would tally his first as a Flame at 14:03 with a wicked wrister. Martin Pospisil had flipped the puck out on a clear, Sharangovich grabbing it and putting it on the ice, then passing to Frost who gained the zone and snapped it high gloveside.

Newcomer opens scoring in Seattle with wicked wrister

Brayden Pachal levelled Andre Burakovsky with a massive clean hit, Jared McCann coming in to fight Pachal after and ending up on the losing end of a quick scrap.

Sharangovich would score a unique one at 16:43, stretching to get a pass as he came down main street, then losing the handle but the puck went five-hole past a sprawling Daccord.

Sharangovich makes it 2-0

Jamie Oleksiak was called for a slash on Sharangovich as the puck went in putting Calgary a man-up. The Kraken called a timeout and then challenged the tally, citing goaltender interference.

The officials disagreed and it stood, Seattle getting a delay-of-game penalty that put the Flames on a two-minute 5-on-3 advantage.

Huberdeau made good when he stepped into a one-timer off a pass from Nazem Kadri at 17:56 to put them up 3-zip after 20 minutes, with an 18-8 edge in shots.

Huberdeau wires a one-timer on the powerplay for third tally of the period

The Flames led 21-9 in shots at one point in the second period, with the other new guy - Joel Farabee – nearly getting his first on a tip attempt off a Kadri slap pass.

Seattle started pouring it on later in the period, with Kaapo Kakko converting a cross-ice feed from Schwartz off an odd-man rush with 5:29 left in the second.

Vladar made two huge stops not long after, denying Burakovsky’s shot, then stopping Brandon Montour’s rebound attempt from one knee right on the doorstep.

Brandon Tanev scored 5:41 into the third to make it a one-goal game off a faceoff in the Flames zone after an icing that Calgary wasn’t happy with.

Vladar was tagged with a delay-of-game penalty after putting the puck over the boards trying to clear it from behind his net, and Sharangovich had a shorthanded breakaway but lost the handle before he could shoot.

They Said It:

Frost gets the game puck from the captain

"The way we started, I thought, was excellent"

"It was a privilege to play behind them tonight"

"It felt like we were gonna win all day"

"We’re happy for him"

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Daniil Miromanov - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar - starter

Dustin Wolf

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Kraken 02.02.25

Walkins and warmups by Alex Medina. Game action courtesy of Getty Images

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 35, SEA 31

Powerplay: CGY 2-5, SEA 0-3

Faceoffs: CGY 58%, SEA 42%

Blocked Shots: CGY 21, SEA 13

Hits: CGY 18, SEA 24

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, SEA 24

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, SEA 9

Up Next:

The Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to host the Leafs at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

