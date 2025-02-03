Say What - 'Really Good Effort'

Dan Vladar on the win:

"Really good effort from our group. I think we deserved to score those three goals in the first period, 'cause the last couple games, we just didn’t have those bounces, we didn’t have the luck to put it in. I was really happy for our group that we were able to put up three in the first period real quick like this."

On getting a victory and the work of the group in front of him:

"For myself, it’s been a while since I won the last time, so maybe it’s in my head a little bit. I can’t thank enough our group in front of me. They were clearing pucks very well, they were boxing out, it was a privilege to play behind them tonight. We gotta keep going. Nine more periods in front of us, three games and we have three really good teams - we have Seattle again - coming into our building. We want to focus on those next three, then rest up and cheer for Razzy and hopefully Weegs."