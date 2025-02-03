Say What - 'Really Good Effort'

The buzz after the Flames defeated the Kraken in Seattle

By Calgary Flames Staff
Dan Vladar on the win:

"Really good effort from our group. I think we deserved to score those three goals in the first period, 'cause the last couple games, we just didn’t have those bounces, we didn’t have the luck to put it in. I was really happy for our group that we were able to put up three in the first period real quick like this."

On getting a victory and the work of the group in front of him:

"For myself, it’s been a while since I won the last time, so maybe it’s in my head a little bit. I can’t thank enough our group in front of me. They were clearing pucks very well, they were boxing out, it was a privilege to play behind them tonight. We gotta keep going. Nine more periods in front of us, three games and we have three really good teams - we have Seattle again - coming into our building. We want to focus on those next three, then rest up and cheer for Razzy and hopefully Weegs."

Morgan Frost on a gutsy road victory:

"On the road, when you get off to a start like that, it’s nice. That was a tough back-to-back, tough turnaround. I’m really new here, but it kinda shows the resiliency that this group has. Everyone was confident all day, and in between periods. Just a great attitude in the room, and it felt like we were gonna win all day."

On the work his group did to earn two points on the road:

"I think the leaders really stepped up. It’s a tight group in here. If we play like we did in that first period - I think we caught them flat-footed - and obviously there’s some powerplays and stuff mixed in there. That’s just a great road period, especially in the first period. I thought the third period was great, too, kinda shutting it down. They had their press in the second period, but the third period was a great road period, too."

On his first goal as a Flame:

"I had a chance in the first period - wide open net - and missed that one. Yeah, it was nice to get the first one. Really excited to be here, and score one."

Jonathan Huberdeau on the importance of a strong first period:

"We talked about having a good start, but we did. It’s nice to get a three-goal lead - took advantage of some penalties - and the guys did the job. They pushed back, we know that, on a back-to-back, there’s gonna be some times a little fatigue gets in. They had the momentum a couple times, but then, you know, Vladdy - felt nice for Vladdy - I mean it’s been a while he hasn’t got a win. We’re happy for him."

On Dan Vladar's work between the pipes:

"He’s playing most of the back-to-backs - the second game - so it’s a tougher position for him. But he’s been playing well, we just couldn’t get a win for him. Tonight we did; that’s the one that we needed a lot."

On his 20th goal of the season:

"Been around the net more this year, so been fortunate to get some bounces, and score some goals there. Hopefully can keep going, can have some more. At the end of the day, you want to help the team to win."

Ryan Huska on the win and his team's start:

"The way we started, I thought, was excellent. I liked our first period, there was a lot of things that we did well - powerplay, penalty-kill - and I thought we were skating early on in tonight’s game, and that - for me - was the difference."

On his group's work in the defensive zone:

"The things that you like one, you feel good for the goaltender, ‘cause it’s been a long time coming for him, and I thought he was excellent tonight, gave us a chance to win when we were taking on that water. And then we had a lot of guys that were blocking shots tonight, too. You may not be feeling great, but you have to find a way to win those games, so I really did like the sense of urgency."

On Vladar's body of work:

"He’s been good this whole time. We talked a lot early in the year about both our goalies being good for us. Wolife’s had the bulk of the starts over the last little while, but I do feel like Valley’s been a real pro with it. We challenged him yesterday actually, to make sure that he was the difference for us tongi8ht, and he most definitely was."

