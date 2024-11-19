Flames Foundation, Desjardins Insurance Launch CGY Champs

The Calgary Flames Foundation, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Desjardins Insurance are excited to launch CGY Champs presented by Desjardins Insurance. CGY Champs is a Classroom Champions program built for educators and students that can also be used at home by parents, caregivers and guardians.

The online program will feature 140 exclusive videos from athletes from all five CSEC teams: the Calgary Flames, Calgary Wranglers, Calgary Stampeders, Calgary Hitmen and Calgary Roughnecks. These videos will provide valuable insights on topics such as goal setting, resilience, emotional awareness, teamwork and community building, empowering students to thrive both academically and emotionally.

“Through this exciting new partnership, CSEC athletes will become powerful role models, guiding students in developing critical life skills while fostering a strong sense of connection and teamwork,” said Candice Goudie, executive director of the Calgary Flames Foundation. “We’re thrilled to support the next generation of leaders and learners through this dynamic program that combines sports, education, and social-emotional development to help motivate, educate and inspire young people.”

CGY Champs presented by Desjardins Insurance provides a ready-made, engaging wellness online program that empowers students with essential life skills while saving educators time on lesson planning, while increasing classroom engagement. Students will have the opportunity to participate in incentive driven gamified learning opportunities through eight four-week lessons.

“We are committed to bringing the champion mindset and these crucial life skills to as many kids as possible, and our partnership with CSEC is an exciting opportunity to pair kids throughout our southern Alberta community with CSEC champions who understand their needs and perspectives. I’m incredibly proud of pairing our proven, 8-unit curriculum with the faces and heroes that our local kids look up to each day,” said Kate Pereira, Chief Strategy and Program Officer at Classroom Champions.

For more information about the CGY Champs presented by Desjardins Insurance and to register now visit www.cgychamps.ca.