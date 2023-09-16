Flames fall to Canucks

PENTICTON, B.C. - The Flames’ prospects fell 7-1 to the Vancouver Canucks’ young-guns at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night, in their first game of the 2023 Young Stars Classic.

Lucas Ciona scored the lone marker for the Flames and added a physical element, as well, finishing checks and dropping the mitts in the contest.

Matt Radomsky got the start between the pipes for the Flames, turning aside 29 shots in the loss.

The Canucks came out firing to start the game, outshooting the Flames 19-2 in the opening 20 minutes. As a result, they opened the scoring at the 11:48 mark of the frame, when Vilmer Arliksson got his stick on a Cole McWard point shot, redirecting the puck past Radomsky.

The boys in blue continued to apply a sustained attack, and with a powerplay late in the period, Aidan McDonough fired home his first goal of the tournament to extend the Canucks lead to 2-0 heading into the break.

Momentum turned in the Flames’ favour after successfully killing off a penalty early in the second period, and as the pace quickened, Calgary began to push back on offence.

Jaden Lipinski rushed up the ice with the puck on his stick, finding Adam Klapka at the side of the net who patiently waited for an opening in front, and sent the puck towards the goal, which bounced off Ciona in front and into the back of the net. 2-1.