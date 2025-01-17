Flames Fall To Blues

ST. LOUIS - The Flames fell behind 3-0 after the first period and couldn’t battle back, falling 4-1 to the Blues Thursday night.

It was their second loss in three days here in St. Louis, as they were edged 2-1 on Tuesday.

Calgary is now 1-2 on this four-game road trip.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone marker for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf got the start and made 25 saves.

The Blues outshot the Flames 15-7 in the first period and had a 14-4 edge at one point.

St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn opened the scoring at 4:55 after a turnover behind the Calgary net, taking a pass from Dylan Holloway and roofing a shot high farside from one knee.

The homeside added another on a delayed penalty at 13:53 with Hofer still skating to the bench, Colton Parayko stepping into a long-range blast that beat Wolf low.

They scored another before the intermission, Holloway skating the puck down low and then turning and feeding Jordan Kyrou whose quick shot through some traffic found net shortside at 15:40.

The script flipped in the second with the Flames outshooting the Blues 17-9, pouring it on from the opening whistle of the frame.

Martin Pospisil was sent in on a breakaway by Nazem Kadri 1:22 in, going backhand/forehand with a bouncing puck but Hofer plunged in the splits to get his right pad on the shot, then holding onto the puck.

Off the ensuing faceoff, Blake Coleman rifled one from the slot and Mikael Backlund then tipped a point shot.

Sharangovich got the Flames on the board with their 13th shot of the second at 11:14, taking a pass from Jakob Pelletier who had battled for the puck down low and then wring a wrister farside for his eighth of the campaign. Rookie Rory Kerins – in his third game since his recall from the Wranglers – got the other helper.