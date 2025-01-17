Flames Fall To Blues

Calgary unable to rally after falling behind in first

ST. LOUIS - The Flames fell behind 3-0 after the first period and couldn’t battle back, falling 4-1 to the Blues Thursday night.

It was their second loss in three days here in St. Louis, as they were edged 2-1 on Tuesday.

Calgary is now 1-2 on this four-game road trip.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone marker for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf got the start and made 25 saves.

The Blues outshot the Flames 15-7 in the first period and had a 14-4 edge at one point.

St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn opened the scoring at 4:55 after a turnover behind the Calgary net, taking a pass from Dylan Holloway and roofing a shot high farside from one knee.

The homeside added another on a delayed penalty at 13:53 with Hofer still skating to the bench, Colton Parayko stepping into a long-range blast that beat Wolf low.

They scored another before the intermission, Holloway skating the puck down low and then turning and feeding Jordan Kyrou whose quick shot through some traffic found net shortside at 15:40.

The script flipped in the second with the Flames outshooting the Blues 17-9, pouring it on from the opening whistle of the frame.

Martin Pospisil was sent in on a breakaway by Nazem Kadri 1:22 in, going backhand/forehand with a bouncing puck but Hofer plunged in the splits to get his right pad on the shot, then holding onto the puck.

Off the ensuing faceoff, Blake Coleman rifled one from the slot and Mikael Backlund then tipped a point shot.

Sharangovich got the Flames on the board with their 13th shot of the second at 11:14, taking a pass from Jakob Pelletier who had battled for the puck down low and then wring a wrister farside for his eighth of the campaign. Rookie Rory Kerins – in his third game since his recall from the Wranglers – got the other helper.

Sharangovich wires one past Joel Hofer in the second period

Wolf made a massive stop on a Robert Thomas who was all alone out front to tip one on him and then take a crack at the reound, leading to a dustup at the side of the net with Backlund wrestling Holloway down to the ice.

He came up big again to stop Jake Neighbours' attempt on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Thomas, but Brayden Pachal was whistled for a slash on Neighbours.

The Blues didn't waste any time on the man-up, Schenn tipping a pass from Neighbours into the top shelf just 28 seconds into the powerplay with 2:21 to go in the second.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins - Yegor Sharangovich - Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 30, STL 29

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, STL 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 46%, STL 54%

Blocked Shots: CGY 11, STL 14

Hits: CGY 21, STL 28

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, STL 28

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 5, STL 14

The Chase:

Up Next:

The Flames finish off this four-game road trip fly against the Jets Saturday at 5 p.m. MTN (HNIC).

