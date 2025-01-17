Say What - 'Bad First Period'

What was said after a 4-1 defeat in St. Louis

By Calgary Flames Staff
Mikael Backlund on the loss:

"Bad first period. We responded well, but it was a little too late. PK let us down again, ‘cause we were coming in the second, can’t let that goal in end of the second."

On the difficulty in generating offensive chances:

"They did a good job these two games. We created some looks, but they made it hard on us to score goals, and the goalies played well. At the end of the day, these two games (weren’t) good enough from our team."

MacKenzie Weegar on the setback to the Blues:

"Just disappointed, especially when these games are huge games right now, with the standings how they are. That’s just preparation and focus. It’s kinda happened a few times this year, where we’ve kinda come out like that, especially on the road. It’s just disappointing. We can’t let that happen."

On the need to bear down offensively:

"The last few games, we’ve been kinda having trouble scoring. Obviously, you want guys to feel good and get pucks in the back of the net and that’s just another area that we have to improve on, bearing down on chances, creating more havoc around the net, maybe more eyes in front of the goaltenders. We spoke about it tonight, not letting these goalies play the puck a lot. We gave them a lot of touches, and then they just start feeling good, they’re gaining confidence. A lot of it comes down to preparation and just listening to our gameplan."

Ryan Huska on the 4-1 defeat in St. Louis:

"I felt there was one team that had the urgency to start the game, and one team didn’t. And unfortunately, we were the team that didn’t tonight."

On how his team regrouped in the second period:

"It’s more like we expect to play, where I thought we did a better job of skating, I thought we were more competitive and we had some pushback, there was some more intensity to the game than what we brought in the first period. Unfortunately that goal at the end of the period, I thought, took a little bit of the life out of us there."

