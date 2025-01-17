Say What - 'Bad First Period'

MacKenzie Weegar on the setback to the Blues:
"Just disappointed, especially when these games are huge games right now, with the standings how they are. That’s just preparation and focus. It’s kinda happened a few times this year, where we’ve kinda come out like that, especially on the road. It’s just disappointing. We can’t let that happen."
On the need to bear down offensively:
"The last few games, we’ve been kinda having trouble scoring. Obviously, you want guys to feel good and get pucks in the back of the net and that’s just another area that we have to improve on, bearing down on chances, creating more havoc around the net, maybe more eyes in front of the goaltenders. We spoke about it tonight, not letting these goalies play the puck a lot. We gave them a lot of touches, and then they just start feeling good, they’re gaining confidence. A lot of it comes down to preparation and just listening to our gameplan."