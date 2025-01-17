Say What - 'Bad First Period'

Mikael Backlund on the loss:

"Bad first period. We responded well, but it was a little too late. PK let us down again, ‘cause we were coming in the second, can’t let that goal in end of the second."

On the difficulty in generating offensive chances:

"They did a good job these two games. We created some looks, but they made it hard on us to score goals, and the goalies played well. At the end of the day, these two games (weren’t) good enough from our team."