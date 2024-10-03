Flames Fall 5-2 To Jets

Winnipeg dressed a veteran-heavy lineup Wednesday, and that decision paid off midway through the frame with a pair of quick goals.

Nikolaj Ehlers tied the game on the powerplay at 10:47; less than two minutes later, the Jets took the lead on a backhand shot from Niederreiter.

But the Flames battled back, thanks in part to some individual trickery from defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz.

The young blueliner pulled off a nifty spin-o-rama in neutral ice, then fizzed the puck goalward after gaining the Winnipeg line, where it was banged home by Kirkland with 2:05 left on the clock.