Flames Fall 5-2 To Jets

Young group drops 5-2 road decision in Winnipeg

By Chris Wahl
WINNIPEG — Nino Niederreiter scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, as the Jets upended the Flames 5-2 Wednesday at Canada Life Centre.

Calgary got first-period goals from Martin Frk and Justin Kirkland, but Winnipeg's three unanswered markers in the third period proved to be the difference.

The Flames got things started eight minutes into the game thanks to Frk. Standing in the low slot, the Calgary forward deflected a waist-high Jake Bean point-shot past Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck for his second goal of the preseason.

Martin Frk deflects home the point shot to open the scoring in Winnipeg

Winnipeg dressed a veteran-heavy lineup Wednesday, and that decision paid off midway through the frame with a pair of quick goals.

Nikolaj Ehlers tied the game on the powerplay at 10:47; less than two minutes later, the Jets took the lead on a backhand shot from Niederreiter.

But the Flames battled back, thanks in part to some individual trickery from defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz.

The young blueliner pulled off a nifty spin-o-rama in neutral ice, then fizzed the puck goalward after gaining the Winnipeg line, where it was banged home by Kirkland with 2:05 left on the clock.

Justin Kirkland finds the loose puck to tie things up

Calgary held a 10-8 edge in shots on goal through 20 minutes.

The score remained 2-2 when the second period was through, with both Dustin Wolf and Hellebuyck showcasing their skills with second-period stops.

Hellebuyck turned away a series of shots from Jakob Pelletier and Frk, while Wolf's best save of the middle frame came in the form of a stretching, right pad stop on an Adam Lowry partial break.

Wolf was tested again early in the third on a Winnipeg powerplay, but stood tall making three key saves, including a back-door blocker-hand robbery on Mark Scheifele.

But Niederreiter put Winnipeg ahead at the 6:28 mark, jamming home his second goal of the game on a rebound in front of the Calgary cage.

Simon Lundmark and Kyle Connor added insurance markers for the home side in the final minutes of the third period.

The Jets outshot the Flames 27-18.

Calgary went 0-2 on the powerplay, while Winnipeg finished 1-3.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Dryden Hunt - Connor Zary - Anthony Mantha

Jakob Pelletier - Cole Schwindt - Martin Frk

Justin Kirkland - Sam Morton - Matt Coronato

Clark Bishop - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Tyson Barrie

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Jarred Tinordi - Hunter Brzustewicz

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Up Next:

The Flames conclude the pre-season with a return engagement against the Jets Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is set for 7 P.M. Click for tickets

