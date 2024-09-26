Flames Fall 4-3 In Overtime To Canucks

Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, as the Canucks rallied late to steal away a 4-3 victory over the Flames Wednesday in pre-season action in Abbotsford, B.C.

Jake Bean, Sam Honzek and Dryden Hunt scored for a young Calgary squad, who battled back from two deficits of their own, before being forced to settle for a point.

As both teams settled into the contest, the Flames enjoyed one of the best chances of the opening frame seven minutes in.

Cole Schwindt sprung Hunt in alone on a breakaway with a crisp, blue line to blue line pass, but his effort was knocked away from danger by Canucks keeper Jiri Patera’s right arm.

Sam Morton tested Patera on a pair of occasions from the low slot too, one forcing a save, the second puck sailing just wide of the right post with six minutes left in the period after Patera spit Walker Duehr’s initial opportunity onto Morton’s stick.

Vancouver took the lead with 22 seconds left on a goal by Max Sasson, and the hosts led on the shot clock after 20 minutes as well by an 11-7 margin.

The Flames drew even just shy of the five-minute mark in period two. After a Justin Kirkland face-off win to Patera’s right, defenceman Tyson Barrie swooped in, touched the puck on his backhand to Bean, who wired a wrist shot into the Canucks goal from the top of the circle.