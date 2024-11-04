Flames Fall To Oilers

The Flames fell behind 2-0 early in the game and rallied, but fell 4-2 to the visiting Oilers Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Anthony Mantha and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames, while Dan Vladar made 27 saves.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring just 20 ticks into the tilt when he was left alone in the slot and took a pass from Vasily Podkolzin and fired a no-look backhander that beat Vladar high glove-side.

Jeff Skinner made it 2-zip at 8:12 off a rush, Vladar making the initial stop but the puck dribbled through his pads and Skinner put the rebound in from his knees as he slid behind the net.

The middle frame was a track meet as the Flames pushed to get back in it.

Mantha had a great chance off a turnover, but Stuart Skinner got a piece of it with his blocker to deflect it wide.

Calgary got their first powerplay less than three minutes into the period and made good, Mantha deflecting a Tyson Barrie point shot home at 4:33.

The goal was reviewed to see if it was a high stick but it stood.