Flames Fall To Oilers

Calgary drops 4-2 decision to Alberta rival at the Scotiabank Saddledome

oilers
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames fell behind 2-0 early in the game and rallied, but fell 4-2 to the visiting Oilers Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Anthony Mantha and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames, while Dan Vladar made 27 saves.

Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring just 20 ticks into the tilt when he was left alone in the slot and took a pass from Vasily Podkolzin and fired a no-look backhander that beat Vladar high glove-side.

Jeff Skinner made it 2-zip at 8:12 off a rush, Vladar making the initial stop but the puck dribbled through his pads and Skinner put the rebound in from his knees as he slid behind the net.

The middle frame was a track meet as the Flames pushed to get back in it.

Mantha had a great chance off a turnover, but Stuart Skinner got a piece of it with his blocker to deflect it wide.

Calgary got their first powerplay less than three minutes into the period and made good, Mantha deflecting a Tyson Barrie point shot home at 4:33.

The goal was reviewed to see if it was a high stick but it stood.

Mantha redirects the Barrie point shot to cut the deficit in half

Blake Coleman got his first great look of the night not long after, Andrei Kuzmenko’s spinning no-look pass near the boards going off the stick of Noah Philp and right to No. 20 all alone streaking in but Skinner denied him.

Coleman got another chance after a Draisatl turnover but was denied again, then he rifled one on a partial 2-on-1, Skinner kicking out a massive rebound and Brett Kulak getting back to tie up Matthew Coronato before he could get the puck fire it into an empty cage.

Coronato slipped into the slot after but was stopped off a feed from Rasmus Andersson who gained the zone and circled behind the net before feeding him the puck in the slot.

Sharangovich scored on a long wrister with Mantha parked on the doorstep at 4:28 of the third period. It was his first goal on the campaign.

Sharky ties it up with a wrister from the point

Vladar came up with a clutch stop on Drake Caggiula who slipped in alone for an uncontested shot to keep it tied.

Jonathan Huberdeau was in the right place at the right time for another turnover in the Oilers zone but Skinner got blocker on a shot that was meant for the shortside, top shelf.

Martin Pospisil got tagged for a high-sticking penalty on Mattias Ekholm near the midway point of the frame to put the visitors on the powerplay and Zach Hyman would score a backhand as he swooped across the crease to notch the game-winner.

The Oilers added an empty-netter to finish things out.

Celebrating the first (and only!) BOA at the 'Dome in style

The Lineup:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Anthony Mantha

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Andrei Kuzmenko

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dan Vladar (starter)

Dustin Wolf

/

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Oilers 03.11.24

Photos by Gerry Thomas & Alex Medina

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 31, EDM 31

Powerplay: CGY 1-2, EDM 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 53.2%, EDM 46.8%

Blocked Shots: CGY 15, EDM 25

Hits: CCGY 13, EDM 19

Takeaways: CGY 4, EDM 2

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 29, EDM 27

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, EDM 5

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

They Said It:

"We just have to keep playing our game and stick with it"

"There was a lot of our game that I liked tonight"

"I need to play better. I need to help this team"

"They started hungry, we didn’t, and it cost us the game"

Up Next:

The Flames hit the road for games in Montreal Tuesday, Boston Thursday and Buffalo Sunday before returning home to host the Kings on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. (click for tickets)

Say What - 'They Started Hungry'

