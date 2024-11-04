Say What - 'They Started Hungry'

Ryan Huska on the difference in the game:

"First ten minutes, I didn’t like the start that we had. From that point on, I liked our game. And then, a late penalty."

On Kuzmenko's performance against the Oilers:

"I thought he was very good, that’s why he got himself bumped up. Tonight, he moved his feet, he was a guy that we know is a hard guy to play against, the way that he cuts back, and he’s strong on his stick and on the puck. Tonight was the way that we expect him to play all the time."

On Pospisil's style of play:

"He’s a type of player that’s got to play with an edge, but it’s not a reckless type style that he has to play, because at the end of the day, points are so valuable. It’s so hard to win in this league, that if you overstep the boundary a little bit, it can cost a team. I think he understands it, he’s got to really work in that regard to be a better player for us."