Say What - 'They Started Hungry'

The buzz ahead of Sunday's Battle of Alberta

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Anthony Mantha on the difference in the game:

"The start, the first 10, 15 (minutes). They started hungry, we didn’t, and it cost us the game."

On how his goal helped build momentum:

"Obviously, we needed one, our powerplay needed one. End of the first kinda gave us a spark, the way we were playing, and carried into the second. I think we played a good second and third."

"They started hungry, we didn’t, and it cost us the game"

Andrei Kuzmenko on where he wants his game to get to:

"I need for me, just one, two goals at the start, and then push myself, you know, let’s go. I understand how I can play, I remember how I (played) last season, the last 15, 20 games, these (were) so good for me in Calgary. Now I have little problem, but it’s ok, stay positive, every day work, work, work, one moment I score goals."

"I need to play better. I need to help this team"

Martin Pospisil on the game overall:

"I think, the first period, they kinda had more energy, but we got back to our game and I think we were the better team. All of a sudden, they score on the powerplay, (then) it was tough to tie the game."

On trying to walk the line and his penalty:

"Every game I try to be careful. This was kinda bad luck, but I think I’m getting better and hopefully, it won’t happen again."

On how his group can find success:

"When we’re playing our game, I think we’re a really hard team to play against. We just have to keep playing our game and stick with it."

"We just have to keep playing our game and stick with it"

Ryan Huska on the difference in the game:

"First ten minutes, I didn’t like the start that we had. From that point on, I liked our game. And then, a late penalty."

On Kuzmenko's performance against the Oilers:

"I thought he was very good, that’s why he got himself bumped up. Tonight, he moved his feet, he was a guy that we know is a hard guy to play against, the way that he cuts back, and he’s strong on his stick and on the puck. Tonight was the way that we expect him to play all the time."

On Pospisil's style of play:

"He’s a type of player that’s got to play with an edge, but it’s not a reckless type style that he has to play, because at the end of the day, points are so valuable. It’s so hard to win in this league, that if you overstep the boundary a little bit, it can cost a team. I think he understands it, he’s got to really work in that regard to be a better player for us."

"There was a lot of our game that I liked tonight"

