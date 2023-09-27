News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Preview - Flames @ Jets
Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

Cutting-Edge Tech
NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

Sharangovich, Dube Score in Shootout as Flames Top Kraken

Skills & Thrills
Flames lose to Kraken in NHL preseason tilt

Flames Edged 5-3 By Kraken
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23

Ben Jones focused on Flames camp

'Get My Foot In The Door'
Ciona Returns to Seattle for the First Time as a Pro

'I'm So Excited'
Flames @ Kraken Roster

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

Flames beat Canucks 10-0 in NHL preseason

Hatty For Matty
Ruzicka Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity

'This Is A Moment For Him'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Flames vs. Canucks Roster

Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Forward has played entire 908-game career in Calgary

Sept27PressConference1

The Calgary Flames announced today the signing of Mikael Backlund to a two-year contact extension. Additionally, Backlund has been named the 21st captain in Flames franchise history.

“Mikael Backlund is our captain. He has been our captain for some time. Today we are excited to extend Mikael for two more seasons and officially add the captaincy to his jersey,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “We look forward to his continued leadership on the ice, in the locker room and in our community.”

Backlund has played his entire 908-game NHL career in Calgary and is the longest tenured active skater on the Flames, with his NHL debut coming back on January 8th, 2009. Backlund was first named an assistant captain during the 2017-18 season and has worn an ‘A’ on his jersey for the past six seasons. Backlund is the first captain of the Flames since the 2020-21 season.

“This is a very special day for my family and I,” said Backlund. “Calgary is our home and to know that we will continue my playing career here is important to us. As well, the possibility to play 1000th game this year as a Flame and celebrate it with our fans and the community is significant to me.”

“I’m as equally proud to be named the captain of this historic franchise,” continued Backlund. I’m ready for the responsibility that goes with wearing the C and I’m surrounded by a strong leadership group in our locker room that will help us take the next step toward winning the Stanley Cup.”

The 34-year-old posted a career-year in 2022-23, scoring 56 points from 19 goals and 37 assists. The Vasteras, SWE native skated in all 82 games last year, including his 900th NHL contest on March 25th to become just the third player in Flames franchise history to skate in 900 NHL games with the club.

This past June, Mikael Backlund was named the 2023 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner for his humanitarian efforts throughout the 2022-23 season, becoming the first Flames player to win the award since Jarome Iginla in 2003-04. As an ambassador for the ALS Society of Alberta, Kids Cancer Care, Special Olympics Calgary, and Parachutes for Pets, Backlund has invited over 500 people to Flames games with programs that includes a special meet-and-greet with the Backlund family after the game.

Mikael and his wife Frida have two children, daughter Tilly and son Oliver.