Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Backlund has played his entire 908-game NHL career in Calgary and is the longest tenured active skater on the Flames, with his NHL debut coming back on January 8th, 2009. Backlund was first named an assistant captain during the 2017-18 season and has worn an ‘A’ on his jersey for the past six seasons. Backlund is the first captain of the Flames since the 2020-21 season.

“This is a very special day for my family and I,” said Backlund. “Calgary is our home and to know that we will continue my playing career here is important to us. As well, the possibility to play 1000th game this year as a Flame and celebrate it with our fans and the community is significant to me.”

“I’m as equally proud to be named the captain of this historic franchise,” continued Backlund. I’m ready for the responsibility that goes with wearing the C and I’m surrounded by a strong leadership group in our locker room that will help us take the next step toward winning the Stanley Cup.”

The 34-year-old posted a career-year in 2022-23, scoring 56 points from 19 goals and 37 assists. The Vasteras, SWE native skated in all 82 games last year, including his 900th NHL contest on March 25th to become just the third player in Flames franchise history to skate in 900 NHL games with the club.

This past June, Mikael Backlund was named the 2023 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner for his humanitarian efforts throughout the 2022-23 season, becoming the first Flames player to win the award since Jarome Iginla in 2003-04. As an ambassador for the ALS Society of Alberta, Kids Cancer Care, Special Olympics Calgary, and Parachutes for Pets, Backlund has invited over 500 people to Flames games with programs that includes a special meet-and-greet with the Backlund family after the game.

Mikael and his wife Frida have two children, daughter Tilly and son Oliver.