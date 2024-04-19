Thank You, C of Red!

The Flames finished off the regular season Thursday hosting the C of Red for Fan Appreciation Night.

And boy, did they go put on a show.

Calgary dumped the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, on an evening that featured some memorable milestones.

MacKenzie Weegar scored his 20th of the season and made history in the process. It was his 17th even-strength goal, marking a new franchise high as it eclipsed the old mark of 16 held by the legendary Al MacInnis. He also become the first player in NHL history to score 20 goals and block 200 shots in the same season.

Blake Coleman hit the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career.

Adam Klapka scored his first NHL goal and added a fight for good measure.

Young netminder Dustin Wolf was just 8.9 seconds from his first NHL shutout but was foiled at the end when Fabian Zetterlund scored on a very late powerplay.

Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri has some great looks but wasn't able to score his 30th, but finished with an extremely impressive 29 goals and team-leading 75 points.

Kevin Rooney and Oliver Kylington also tallied for the Flames.