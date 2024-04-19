Thank You, C of Red!

Flames end season with milestone-filled victory over Sharks on Fan Appreciation Night

By Ty Pilson
The Flames finished off the regular season Thursday hosting the C of Red for Fan Appreciation Night.

And boy, did they go put on a show.

Calgary dumped the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, on an evening that featured some memorable milestones.

  • MacKenzie Weegar scored his 20th of the season and made history in the process. It was his 17th even-strength goal, marking a new franchise high as it eclipsed the old mark of 16 held by the legendary Al MacInnis. He also become the first player in NHL history to score 20 goals and block 200 shots in the same season.
  • Blake Coleman hit the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career.
  • Adam Klapka scored his first NHL goal and added a fight for good measure.

Young netminder Dustin Wolf was just 8.9 seconds from his first NHL shutout but was foiled at the end when Fabian Zetterlund scored on a very late powerplay.

Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri has some great looks but wasn't able to score his 30th, but finished with an extremely impressive 29 goals and team-leading 75 points.

Kevin Rooney and Oliver Kylington also tallied for the Flames.

Check out all the highlights from Thursday night's season-ending game

Klapka got things started past the midway point of the opening frame, carrying the puck into the high slot and losing the handle before he could shoot, but getting it right back on his tape and wiring a wrister farside from the top of the faceoff circle at 12:13.

The keepsake puck made it to the bench as he high-fived his teammates from bench door to door.

The big man goes upstairs for the milestone marker!

Not long after, Kadri got a golden chance but Cooley fired out his right pad to rob him.

Coleman put one off the side of the net on his first look on a later shift, but - no worry - Connor Zary feathered a perfect pass to him on the backdoor less than 10 seconds later and he easily redirected it into the yawning cage at 14:40.

Cue Katy Perry’s Eye of the Tiger, accompanied by thunderous applause from the crowd.

Oh, and it just so happened that Rasmus Andersson picked up the other helper on the goal, his 200th career point.

Coleman reaches an impressive mark with a backdoor tap-in

Klapka and Givani Smith dropped the mitts less than three minutes into the second for a quick tussle to start another memorable period.

Kylington scored his third of the season at 3:53, Andrei Kuzmenko picking up another point in Flames silks with the primary assist.

Kylington scores on a long shot through traffic

Matt Coronato got the puck racing down the left-wing boards for a partial breakaway, cutting hard across the crease and Cooley making a pad stop, but the puck would end up on the Rooney’s stick and he scored at 5:59.

Rooney gets in on the action and roofs a wicked wrister

Then came Weegar’s historic strike, the blueliner let a long-distance wrister through traffic that found twine at 6:56.

Calgary had outshot San Jose 23-8 at that point.

Weegar's 17th even-strength goal is a new franchise record

While Wolf didn’t see a lot of rubber, he made the big stops when called upon, including a beautiful poke check on Zetterlund as he cut in for a shot in the back half of the second period.

They Said It:

"A nice way to end what I think of as a tough year"

"It's amazing. I’ll never forget about that"

"You want to put on a show (for the fans)"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 37, SJS 17

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, SJS 1-2

Faceoffs: CGY 46.5%, SJS 53.%%

Blocked Shots: CGY 14, SJS 16

Hits: CGY 17, SJS 10

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 30, SJS 20

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 11, SJS 3

