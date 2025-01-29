Flames Edged By Capitals

Coleman scores in 3-1 loss to Washington

By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

In a battle against one of the top clubs in the NHL this season, the Flames fell 3-1 to the visiting Washington Capitals Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in a spirited affair.

Calgary native Logan Thompson made 32 saves for the visitors, while Blake Coleman scored a powerplay marker for the Flames who are now 24-18-7 on the season. Dustin Wolf made 23 stops in the start for the homeside.

Calgary had a 24-16 edge in scoring chances, and a 9-5 cushion in high-danger looks according to Natural Stat Trick.

Tyson Barrie and Adam Klapka were recalled from the Wranglers earlier in the day, both suiting up in the tilt.

Barrie had an assist and clanged a crossbar, playing 17:20 on the night.

Watch all the action from Tuesday's tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome

The Flames outshot the Caps 13-5 in the first period but it was the visitors who scored the only goal of the opening stanza.

Pierre-Luc Dubois would capitalize on a turnover deep in the Flames zone, intercepting a clearing attempt and roofing one high gloveside 1:51 in.

Wolf made a heads-up stop not long after on Alex Ovechkin, who was in search of goal 876 as he tries to chase down Wayne Gretzky’s record. The Washington captain tried throwing a puck out front from behind the net and it went off Rasmus Andersson’s stick and changed direction but the Flames ‘tender was there tight to his post for the save.

The Flames had two breakaway attempts in the period.

Klapka forced the Caps to cough up the puck and he fed it to Ryan Lomberg but Thompson denied his far, lowside attempt.

Later, Nazem Kadri was able to cut in off the wing and across the crease after Rasmus Sandin blew a wheel, but Thompson stopped his five-hole offering.

Andrew Mangiapane – returning to the 'Dome after an offseason trade – was honoured during the first TV timeout of the net, drawing a standing O from the C of Red as he smiled and waved to from the bench.

He tested Wolf his next time on the ice with a wrister from the left faceoff circle.

Wolf made a 10-beller early in the second to keep it a one-goal game, making the initial stop on a Martin Fehervary’s point shot, then absolutely robbing Ethen Frank by flashing the leather on his backhand rebound attempt on the doorstep.

Then Kadri – who was buzzing all game – took a pass from Barrie and tried a nifty wraparound but was stopped.

The Flames went to the powerplay at 12:05 when Dubois got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and wasted little time, Barrie stepping into a howitzer from the point through traffic that Coleman deftly tipped home at 12:17.

Coleman deflects the Barrie point shot to tie the game at one

The Caps got their first powerplay of the night at 14:45 when Brayden Pachal was tagged for hooking on Frank. Then just nine second into that powerplay, Coleman was whistled for closing his hand on the puck.

Dylan Strome would tally at 15:12 on the two-man advantage, taking a pass all by himself at the left post, then going forehand, backhand to put it high past Wolf.

Barrie nearly tied it up late in the frame with another long-distance shot through traffic that went high glove on Thompson before he could react, but hit the crossbar.

The Caps went to the powerplay 2:49 in when Barrie was sent off for tripping, Wolf making two stops on Ovechkin one-timers from his office, the second a brilliant glove save.

Right after Washington’s man-up ended, the Flames got a powerplay when Mangiapane tripped Andersson but they couldn’t convert.

The visitors went back to the powerplay when Klapka levelled Tom Wilson in the corner with a massive hit but gave him a second shot which sent him to the box for a cross check at 8:43.

Again, Calgary killed it off.

Aliaksei Protas got a breakaway with 2:25 to go just after another Calgary powerplay ended.

The Flames pulled their goalie and went 6-on-4 pressing down the stretch but couldn't beat Thompson.

Calgary hounoured the legendary Al MacNeil before the game. Watch the tribute below.

The Flames celebrate the incredible life of Al MacNeil

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg - Clark Bishop - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"I felt like we deserved better"

"I thought we were the better team five-on-five"

"It was a good battle from the boys"

"I did like the way we played"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, WSH 23

Powerplay: CGY 1-5, WSH 1-4

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, WSH 50%

Blocked Shots: CGY 12, WSH 22

Hits: CGY 15, WSH 22

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, WSH 16

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, WSH 5

Up Next:

The Flames continue this homestand when they host the Ducks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK FOR TICKETS

